2023 Subaru Crosstrek & Crosstrek Hybrid: New Special Edition, Updated Standard Features, Pricing & More

Subaru has given its 2023 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid compact crossovers some updates, like a Special Edition variant and updated features for the Crosstrek Sport.

The Subaru Crosstrek remains famous for its rugged looks and car-like driving manners, thanks to its Impreza hatchback underpinnings. Unlike an Impreza, the Crosstrek has a reinforced chassis with up to 8.7-inches of ground clearance, but don’t let its outdoorsy visage fool you. The Crosstrek will struggle against hardcore off-roaders like the Jeep Cherokee over rugged terrain, although its standard all-wheel drivetrain will let you go farther than a low-slung sedan.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek: What’s New?

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek has a new Special Edition (SE) that slots between the Premium and Sport. It has all the standard features of the Crosstrek Premium but adds bespoke touches like an exclusive Desert Khaki (tan) paint, 17-inch dark gray alloy wheels, low gloss black badging, and black door handles. Furthermore, the SE has two-tone black and red upholstery with red stitching, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and black interior accents, to name a few.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Base, Premium, and Special Edition have a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder with 152 horsepower. The Base and Premium are available with a six-speed manual, but the SE and other trims have a standard CVT automatic. The manual achieves an EPA-estimated 22/29 city/highway, while the CVT automatic delivers 28 in the city and 33 on the highway.

Meanwhile, the Crosstrek Sport and Limited have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine from the Legacy and Outback. The more potent 182-horsepower engine is mated exclusively to a Lineartronic CVT with an eight-speed manual mode and paddle shifters. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 27 in the city and 34 on the highway.

The Crosstrek Hybrid has the same naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder as the Base and Premium. But since it’s a hybrid, it has two electric motors, a small 8.8 kWh battery pack, and a CVT gearbox. It has a combined output of 148 horsepower, an EPA-rated 35 mpg/90 MPGe, and about 480 miles of driving range on a full gas tank. The Crosstrek Hybrid can also deliver up to 17 miles of all-electric range.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek: Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is available in five trims: Base, Premium, Special Edition, Sport, and Limited. The Crosstrek Hybrid is available in a solitary trim based on the Crosstrek Limited. The MSRP figures below are inclusive of the $1,225 destination fee.

Crosstrek Base

The Crosstrek Base starts at $24,870. It comes well-equipped with a Subaru Starlink 6.5-inch multimedia screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power amenities, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Choosing the optional CVT adds EyeSight driving assist, X-Mode with hill descent control, and tire pressure monitoring, among others.

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes driving aids like lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane centering, and pre-collision throttle management.

Crosstrek Premium

The Crosstrek Premium starts at $26,220. It has standard fog lights, dual USB A charge ports, automatic headlights, welcome lighting, a leather-wrapped tiller/shift handle, a retractable cargo cover, and a six-speaker audio system. It also comes standard with the All-Weather package that adds heated front seats and heated exterior glass.

For about $2,000 extra, you get a power moonroof, a six-way power driver’s seat, keyless entry, push-button start, and more EyeSight safety tech like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane changing assist.

Crosstrek Special Edition

The Subaru Crosstrek Special Edition (SE) is new for 2023. With a starting MSRP of $27,970, the SE has an eight-inch Subaru Starlink touchscreen infotainment system, exclusive tan paint, gray and black exterior trim, and a two-tone interior.

Crosstrek Sport

The Subaru Crosstrek Sport starts at $29,220. It has a unique gunmetal front grille, dark gray 17-inch wheels, StarTex upholstery with yellow stitching, carbon fiber trim accents, and a custom gauge cluster. The Sport trim also has a dual-function X-Mode system with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings to deliver better off-road chops.

Add $1,600 to get a power moonroof, an eight-inch infotainment screen, and safety upgrades like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Crosstrek Limited

The Crosstrek Limited starts at $30,720. It has an eight-inch touchscreen, a multifunction instrument cluster with a color LCD screen, black 18-inch alloy wheels, body-color wing mirrors with integrated turn signals, steering-responsive LED headlights (with high beam assist), and LED fog lights.

Inside, it features gray or black leather upholstery with orange stitching. Add $2,395 to get a Harman Kardon premium audio system, TomTom navigation, and a power moonroof.

Crosstrek Hybrid

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid starts at $38,070 and qualifies for up to $4,500 in federal tax credits. It has all the features of Crosstrek Limited but adds exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, Starlink Connected Services (with remote climate control and a remote battery charging timer), and model-specific interior trimmings.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Warranty

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek comes with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Additionally, the Crosstrek Hybrid has an eight-year/100,00-mile warranty for its hybrid-electric components.

There are options available to extend the factory warranty. This helpful guide to Subaru extended warranties will point you in the right direction.

Getting The Best Deal

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid should arrive at U.S. dealerships near the end of summer 2022. Our free and easy search tools* show which Subaru dealers have the most competitive pricing on a new Crosstrek. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

