2022 Subaru Impreza: A Complete Look At The Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2022 Subaru Impreza remains the only compact car in America to have a standard all-wheel drivetrain. Still available as a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, the 2022 Impreza comes in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. What’s more, the latest Impreza is arriving at dealerships with the same base prices as the outgoing 2021 model.

2022 Subaru Impreza: Engine & Drivetrain

With memories of the fire-breathing Impreza WRX STI still lingering in our consciousness, we keep pining for the return of Subaru’s rally-bred turbocharged Boxer engine in today’s modern age. But we don’t always get what we want, so 2022 Impreza buyers will have to make do with a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated and direct-injected Boxer engine with 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque.

The base Impreza (both sedan and hatchback) and Sport hatchback come standard with a five-speed manual. Otherwise, a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) sends power to all four wheels via Subaru’s symmetrical (and legendary) all-wheel drive system. In addition, the Impreza Premium, Sport, and Limited CVT have a seven-speed manual mode function and steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Fuel Economy

The 2022 Subaru Impreza is not as fuel-efficient as, say, a Toyota Corolla or the new Honda Civic. But with a max highway mileage of 36 mpg (depending on the configuration), the new Impreza is one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel drive vehicles you can buy today. However, don’t expect every Impreza to deliver 36 mpg on the highway. The EPA fuel economy ratings for every 2022 Impreza configuration can be found here.

Safety Features

All 2022 Imprezas with a CVT gearbox receive Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assist package with automatic pre-collision braking and throttle management, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and a new rear-seat reminder system.

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru Impreza: Pricing & Trim Levels

Here’s the lowdown by trim level of the 2022 Impreza. The MSRP figures listed below already include the appropriate destination and delivery fees.

Impreza Base

If you want a stick-shift, the Impreza Base is the one to get. It has a generous list of standard features like a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry, tire-pressure monitor, automatic door locks, and a high-grade combination instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch LCD screen.

The base Subaru Impreza sedan starts at $19,755 for the manual and $21,055 with the CVT automatic. By contrast, the five-door hatchback begins at $20,555 (manual) and $21,555 (CVT), respectively.

Impreza Premium

The Premium gets all the niceties from the Base but adds fog lights, heated front seats, a heated windshield, and Subaru’s SI-Drive performance management system. Base prices start at $23,155 (sedan) and $23,655 (hatchback).

For an additional $1,970, you can have a six-way power driver’s seat, a power moonroof, keyless entry with push-button start, blind spot detection, lane-changing assist, and rear-cross traffic alert.

Impreza Sport

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Sport is the more agile version with bespoke suspension tuning, active torque vectoring, and 18-inch wheels. It also has a larger eight-inch infotainment screen, aluminum pedals, and cowhide wrapping on the tiller, shift handle, and transmission boot.

The Impreza Sport starts at $24,555 for the sedan CVT and $25,055 for the hatchback CVT. Add $2,470 more, and you get a power moonroof, blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a power driver’s seat. If you opt for an Impreza Sport with a manual transmission, you will save some money over the CVT model. Starting MSRP for the manual is $23,955.

Impreza Limited

The Impreza Limited is new for 2022 and is exclusively available as a five-door hatchback. It has steering-responsive LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, exterior chrome trim, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Leather upholstery, automatic climate control, high beam assist, an eight-inch touchscreen, and a leather steering wheel are also standard.

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Limited starts at $27,355. For $2,350 more, you can add TomTom navigation, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and a power moonroof.

2022 Subaru Impreza interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru Impreza Warranty

The Subaru Impreza comes from the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you anticipate driving more miles than usual, you have options when it comes to extending your factory warranty. However, don’t just randomly purchase an extended warranty. Look over this comprehensive Subaru warranty guide first. It will help point you in the right direction.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are shopping for a new Impreza, this free and easy search tool* will show you the inventory of Subaru dealers in your area and which ones offer the best deals. When shopping for any new car, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price, which that vehicle search tool will help you do.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.