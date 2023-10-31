2024 Subaru BRZ: Exciting New tS Variant, Standard Manual Gearbox, EyeSight Driver Assist Tech & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru BRZ is one of the few 2+2 sports cars that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. It’s not a conventional Subaru with its standard rear-wheel drivetrain and somewhat sane styling elements. Then again, the BRZ delivers more smiles per mile with its nifty handling, lightweight architecture, and naturally aspirated Boxer engine paired with a traditional manual stick – merits it shares with its Toyota GR86 platform-mate.

Subaru gave the BRZ a makeover for the 2022 model year, which included a more substantial 2.4-liter Boxer-four motor. For 2024, the BRZ gains a new range-topping tS trim model that fulfills the checklist for aftermarket tuning enthusiasts. Moreover, manual-equipped BRZ models now receive the EyeSight driver assist package.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS: Precursor to STI?

New for the 2024 model year is the Subaru BRZ tS or “tuned by STI.” For the uninitiated, STI or Subaru Tecnica International is the brand’s famed motorsports division that brings to mind hardcore, fire-breathing AWD compacts that ruled the rally stages of the World Rally Championship (WRC). If the names Petter Solberg and the late Colin McRae ring a bell, having an STI badge on any Subaru is a good sign.

Despite not being a full-bore STI model, the BRZ tS is a taste of the tuning arm’s rallying pedigree. It has STI-tuned Hitachi front and rear shock absorbers, four-piston gold-painted Brembo brakes, bespoke 18-inch dark gray wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, specialized tS badges, and black wing mirrors.

Standard Boxer Engine & Manual Transmission

Sports car purists will have plenty to love in the 2024 Subaru BRZ. Under the hood is a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated horizontally-opposed Boxer four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque, a welcome improvement from the first-gen BRZ’s gutless 2.0-liter Boxer motor.

The 2.4-liter plant connects to a standard six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic with paddle shifters, turning the rear wheels like a true sports car should.

Pleasantly Practical

The 2024 Subaru BRZ is no bigger than the first-gen model, but it remains surprisingly practical for its petite, 2+2 interior. Taller adults might find the tight rear quarters unthinkable, but kids can join the fun. Furthermore, the BRZ offers 6.3 cubic feet of trunk room, more than enough for some groceries and shopping bags.

However, Subaru claims folding the rear seats reveals room for four wheels and tires, which is handy for those occasional track days. It’s something you can’t do in a Mazda MX-5 Miata.

2024 Subaru BRZ interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru BRZ Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru BRZ is available in Premium, Limited, and tS trim models. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,120 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Premium

The base BRZ Premium trim starts at $31,315 and is exclusively available with a six-speed manual gearbox. It has 17-inch dark gray wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, welcome lighting, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

In addition, the BRZ Premium has a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, vehicle stability control with track mode, active sound control, and a unique TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) that allows two sets of wheels to be ID-registered (street and racing wheels).

Limited

The Limited starts $33,815 (manual) and $34,765 (automatic). It’s the only BRZ with an optional automatic gearbox. Standard equipment includes 18-inch matte gray alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, heated seats, Ultrasuede upholstery, heated wing mirrors, and a stereo upgrade with two more speakers and a two-channel amplifier, among other features.

BRZ tS

The top-of-the-line 2024 Subaru BRZ tS starts at $36,465. Apart from the visual and performance upgrades, the tS adds black upholstery, blue stitching, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an STI logo on the red starter button, and more safety features on top of all the standard kits from the Limited grade.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS. Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru BRZ Safety Ratings & Features

The Subaru BRZ is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ but has yet to be rated by NHTSA as of late October 2023.

All BRZ grades receive Subaru EyeSight, a collection of advanced driving assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision braking, sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, blind-spot warnings, lane keeping assist, rear-cross traffic alert, and high beam assist.

Subaru BRZ Warranty

Every Subaru BRZ that leaves the Gunma, Japan, manufacturing facility has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Extending the factory warranty on any Subaru is possible, including the BRZ.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.