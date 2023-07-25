2024 Subaru BRZ tS Makes Sunny California Debut as Most Performance-Focused BRZ Yet

The 2020 Subiefest California culminated with a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of Subaru cars. The two-mile line of 1,751 Scoobies became the largest gathering of Subaru enthusiasts in history. During the 2023 Subiefest California event, fans saw the reveal of the 2024 Subaru BRZ tS, the newest range-topping variant of the quirky Japanese automaker’s two-door sports car.

The excellent news is that Subaru’s tuning arm, Subaru Tecnica International, more popularly referred to as STI, had a hand in the newest BRZ tS (the tS stands for “tuned by STI,” see?) similar to the first BRZ tS unveiled in 2018. So yeah, the BRZ tS is not a full-blown STI variant, but it seems Subaru is slowly taking the hint.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS: What’s New?

But unlike the limited edition BRZ tS of 2018, the 2024 variant is an official trim model joining the Premium and Limited. Unfortunately, the changes don’t include a blown motor, but the new BRZ tS has enough gravitas to merit a second look. There are tS badges in the front grille and rear decklid, and it has bespoke wing mirrors finished in Crystal Black Silica. Moreover, it has dark gray 18-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

While we find ourselves a bit high and dry without a turbo to look forward to, it’s what’s underneath that counts. Debuting in the 2024 BRZ tS are STI-tuned Hitachi dampers for the front and rear suspension, specifically tweaked to improve the handling, balance, and ride comfort. Meanwhile, the anchors are Brembo four-piston front and two-piston gold calipers with larger pads and rotors for enhanced stopping power.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS with gold Brembo brake calipers. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Boxer Engine

Others say turbocharging the BRZ could upset the car’s balance, but we say a blown Boxer-four could take the BRZ to uncharted territory. If it happens, it could be the first turbocharged Subaru with rear-wheel drive. But for the 2024 BRZ tS, it’s not meant to be, and that’s fine. The standard naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter Boxer four-cylinder engine has 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque, numbers that Subaru insists are adequate for the BRZ (which we beg to disagree).

However, we agree with Subaru’s decision to make all BRZ tS models a manual-only affair, highlighted by a six-speed close-ratio manual gearbox and a Torsen limited-slip differential.

Subaru EyeSight & Bespoke Interior

For the first time in a Subaru, the EyeSight driver assist package will come standard on a manual-equipped car. The safety nets in the package include adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision braking, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, and lead vehicle start alert, to name a few.

In addition, the cabin features black seats with blue stitching, a leather-wrapped tiller (with audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons), red interior accents, and STI logos on the red engine start button and on the seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Moreover, the list of standard features includes height-adjustable and steering-responsive LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, welcome lighting, an updated audio system, and a reconfigured stability control system with a new Track mode.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS Starting MSRP

The BRZ tS will trickle down to U.S. Subaru dealerships in early 2024. The automaker promises to reveal the starting MSRP later in the year, but we think a sub-$37,000 base price is in the cards. Now, about that turbo engine . . .

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.