2024 Subaru Outback: Revised Styling, Updated Wilderness Trim, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

Fresh from a comprehensive styling and equipment update for 2023, Subaru has announced more changes for its 2024 Outback. Now sporting a more rugged and outdoorsy countenance than all its predecessors, the 2024 Subaru Outback continues to straddle the fine line between car and SUV. Still, Subaru’s latest styling interpretation is leaning toward crossover territory and less of a station wagon, which most buyers want in this SUV-crazy market anyway.

2024 Subaru Outback: What’s New?

Most of the styling changes are for the Wilderness trim, including a redesigned front bumper, a larger front grille, and LED fog lights. The Wilderness also receives a heated steering wheel shared with the Onyx Edition and Onyx Edition XT, while the latter has a standard moonroof and reverse automatic braking.

Boxer Powertrain

The 2024 Subaru Outback is motivated by a pair of Boxer flat-four powerplants. The standard engine is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer-four with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. Higher trim levels have a more potent 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. All engines mate to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that turns all four wheels courtesy of Subaru’s Symmetrical all-wheel drive.

2024 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Outback Safety Features

All Subaru Outbacks come standard with EyeSight driver assist technology, including hi-tech safety features like adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, lane centering, a rearview camera, and a driver focus mitigation system.

2024 Subaru Outback Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Subaru Outback has nine trim variants: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, Touring, and three XT models. Below is a summary of each trim and the accompanying standard equipment and pricing. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,295 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing on a 2024 Subaru Outback.

Outback Base

The base Outback is well-equipped for its $30,190 starting price. It has all-power amenities, remote keyless entry, dual seven-inch touchscreen displays for climate and audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a single USB-A charging port, steering-responsive LED headlights, LED fog lights, and more. Powering the base Outback is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer engine combined with an eight-speed CVT.

Outback Premium

The Premium starts at $32,490. It adds a leather-wrapped tiller, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear USB charging ports, and the All-Weather Package.

Speaking of packages, the Outback Premium has an optional $1,400 upgrade package that includes keyless entry with push-button start, a hands-free power liftgate, and additional EyeSight safety features (automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, and lane changing assist). Moreover, a $2,995 package adds an 11.6-inch touchscreen with TomTom navigation and a power moonroof.

Onyx Edition & Onyx Edition XT

The Onyx Edition kicks off at $36,105. It now has a power moonroof, keyless entry, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, a Harman Kardon audio system with a 576-watt amplifier, 18-inch black alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, Star-Tex upholstery, and an exclusive two-tone interior. Furthermore, the Onyx Edition has more EyeSight safety tech like automatic emergency steering, blind-spot detection, lane changing assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

On the other side of the fence is the Outback Onyx Edition XT. It starts at $40,655 and includes the more powerful 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine, an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated rear seats, and a 180-degree front-view monitor.

2024 Subaru Outback interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Outback Wilderness

The Wilderness has a $41,255 starting price. It includes the 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine, dual-function X-Mode AWD, Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires, and bespoke exterior trim. In addition, the Wilderness offers 9.5 inches of ground clearance (8.7 inches for other variants) thanks to custom springs and dampers.

The Outback Wilderness is available with a solitary $1,895 option package that entices buyers with a power moonroof, an 11.6-inch touchscreen with navigation, and reverse automatic braking.

Limited & Limited XT

The Limited starts at $37,090. For the money, it offers a 12-way power driver’s seat (with memory and lumbar settings), perforated leather upholstery, heated rear seats, and a hands-free liftgate. In addition, there’s a $2,060 option for the Limited that includes a power moonroof, a heated tiller, Harman Kardon audio system, and a driver focus mitigation system.

Meanwhile, the Limited XT starts at $41,490 and receives the 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine, a power moonroof, an 11.6-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Touring & Touring XT

The range-topping Touring has a $41,640 starting MSRP and all the standard features from the Limited. However, it adds automatic folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, a heated tiller, black or brown cowhide upholstery, and a 180-degree front-view monitor. Finally, the Outback Touring XT starts at $44,090 and gets the 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine.

2024 Subaru Outback Warranty

The 2024 Subaru Outback has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Our helpful guide on Subaru extended warranties could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

