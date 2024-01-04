2024 Subaru WRX: New WRX TR, Variable Torque Distribution, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2024 Subaru WRX Summary Points

Subaru is debuting a more hardcore WRX TR grade with bespoke wheels, stickier tires, a performance suspension, and Brembo brakes.

Shared across all trim grades is a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine and a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain with a standard six-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

New for the 2024 Subaru WRX is an updated infotainment system, while the brand’s EyeSight driver assist is standard in all trim variants.

2024 Subaru WRX: What’s New?

The Subaru WRX has a few changes under its rugged body style for the 2024 model year in terms of infotainment and safety features.

Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance package, including manual WRX models, is standard across the board. Subaru also unveiled the WRX TR near the end of 2023 to join its 2024 lineup.

Meanwhile, there’s a new 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with SiriusXM radio, Travel Link, and Bluetooth.

2024 Subaru WRX. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru WRX Powertrain

The 2024 Subaru WRX remains motivated by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine with 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. All WRX variants are standard with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with Active Torque Vectoring.

Transmission Options

The WRX Base, Premium, Limited, and TR get a six-speed manual transmission.

The top-of-the-line WRX GT has a Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT), which is corporate speak for an optimized continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with adaptive shift control, rev-matching downshifts, and quicker gear changes.

The CVT is also available in the WRX Premium and Limited, but just because you can doesn’t mean you should – keep the fun alive and stick to the manual!

According to the 2024 WRX spec sheet, manual transmission models have continuous all-wheel drive with a viscous-coupling locking center differential. Automatics, or SPT models, have variable torque distribution with a planetary gear-type center differential. An electronically controlled hydraulic transfer clutch sends torque to the wheels with the most traction.

Fuel Economy

The Subaru WRX and its turbocharged Boxer engine deliver an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined with the six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the SPT automatic returns an EPA rating of 18/25 city/highway and 21 combined.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The WRX’s five-seat cabin offers up to 39.8 and 36.7 inches of front and rear headroom and 36.5 inches of rear legroom. However, the paltry 12.5 cubic feet of trunk space is not worth writing home about, as competitors like the Hyundai Elantra N and Toyota GR Corolla have more storage room.

2024 Subaru WRX interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru WRX Starting MSRP

The 2024 WRX has five trim grades: Base, Premium, Limited, TR, and GT. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,120 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

WRX Base

The base Subaru WRX starts at $33,855. It has power amenities, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, remote keyless entry, welcome lighting, automatic LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in summer tires.

The WRX Base is standard with the six-speed manual transmission with a Hill Start Assist feature.

WRX Premium

The Premium starts at $35,755. It has upgrades like 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a body-color ducktail rear spoiler, LED fog lamps, a windshield wiper de-icer, push-button start, USB charging ports, and aluminum pedals.

Moreover, an optional $1,865 package adds a power moonroof and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

WRX Limited

The Limited starts at $40,135. It includes the premium Harman Kardon stereo, TomTom navigation, steering-responsive LED headlamps, a power moonroof, body-color side mirrors with turn signals, Ultrasuede and leather upholstery, and a 10-way power driver’s seat.

WRX TR

The new-for-2024 WRX TR begins at $42,775. For the money, it has bespoke 19-inch wheels, Bridgestone Potenza S007 performance rubber, a dual-pinion steering rack, stiffer coil springs, retuned dampers, Recaro front seats, Brembo six-piston front and two-piston rear brakes, and a power driver’s seat.

WRX GT

The range-topping GT starts at $45,335 and is exclusively available with the SPT automatic. Standard features include Recaro front seats, 18-inch matte gray wheels, an Ultrasuede dashboard with red stitching, and an eight-way power driver’s seat. The WRX GT also has a bespoke suspension with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings.

2024 Subaru WRX TR. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru WRX Safety Ratings & Features

The Subaru WRX has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and has earned Good scores in crashworthiness from the IIHS.

All WRX variants have Subaru EyeSight, a safety package that includes lane departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assistance.

Subaru WRX Warranty

The Subaru WRX leaves the Indiana factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Subaru vehicle, including the high-performance WRX sedan.

2024 Subaru WRX Conclusion

Those old enough to remember will look at the Subaru WRX with rose-tinted glasses, a tribute to the brand’s glorious rallying past. The present-day WRX may not have the hardcore aura of its ancestors, but it has all the right ingredients for a banging good time behind the wheel.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and a noted sports car expert. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten with his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.