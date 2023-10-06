2024 Subaru WRX TR Makes Florida Debut With Fun Performance Hardware, Exclusive Manual Gearbox & Other Features

The 2024 Subaru WRX TR is making a grand entrance at Florida’s largest annual gathering of Subaru enthusiasts, Subiefest Florida, as the exact opposite of the last Impreza WRX TR that debuted in 2006. Whereas the old WRX TR was typically a stripped-down WRX for “tuner-ready” or “track-ready” applications, the 2024 WRX TR is the range-topping variant with many comfort amenities and safety features.

Moreover, the new WRX TR has proven high-performance hardware to make it the sportiest yet best-equipped of the lot. We’re sorry to report there’s no power hike from the standard turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer four-cylinder engine, but the good news is all WRX TR models have an exclusive manual gearbox.

2024 Subaru WRX TR: What’s New?

The all-new Subaru WRX TR is a tweaked version of a standard WRX. Instead of making it a fire-breathing monster like its bug-eyed ancestors, Subaru saw it fit to optimize what drivers need on city streets and sweeping corners alike.

The changes start with stiffer coil springs, updated dampers, and a retuned power steering to make the car feel more nimble without penalizing ride comfort. It has new 19-inch custom wheels wrapped in stickier Bridgestone Potenza S007 rubber, a tire that Bridgestone initially developed for the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Behind those custom alloys are Brembo six-piston front and two-piston rear brakes (with red calipers) grabbing larger-diameter rotors, all fed by a more substantial master brake cylinder. Subaru claims the setup delivers more reliable stopping power, better fade resistance, and a confidence-inspiring brake pedal feel.

Turbo Boxer Engine & Torque Vectoring AWD

The Subaru WRX TR has the same 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine as its stablemates, producing 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to a six-speed manual transmission, sending power to a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain with active torque vectoring to keep the nose in the right direction.

2024 Subaru WRX TR. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru WRX TR Design

The WRX TR makes do with a subtle rear decklid spoiler following its range-topping pedigree. Moreover, Subaru claims the rear taillights are like “volcanic magma” when lit. At the same time, the sunroof is gone to save weight, lower the car’s center of gravity, and offer more headroom for “helmeted drivers,” staying genuine to the vehicle’s “tuner ready” intent.

Meanwhile, the interior gets Recaro seats wrapped in gray Ultrasuede and red stitching. The driver has an eight-way power adjustable seat, while the new chairs feature a Y-shaped center design to support the sides and shoulder blades. Front and center is an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and a rear camera.

Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

All Subaru WRX models (including the 2024 WRX TR) feature EyeSight driver assist technology. The package includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, lead vehicle start alert, and sway warning, to name a few. It used to be that only automatic WRX variants received EyeSight as standard. Now, even manual-equipped variants have it from the factory.

2024 Subaru WRX TR: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Subaru WRX TR will go on sale in early 2024. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we reckon the base prices to start in the $45,000 ballpark.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.