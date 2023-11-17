2025 Subaru Forester Debuts With a Quieter Cabin, Updated Safety Features, More Cargo Space & Familiar Silhouette

We are probably showing our age for persistently begging Subaru to relive the glory days of the Forester, but the 2025 model is a sign of changing times with its quiet cabin and updated safety technology. However, in other ways, the 2025 Subaru Forester is pleasantly familiar.

For example, it wears a recognizable upright silhouette with smoother curves but is no bigger than the fifth-gen model it replaces. It’ll also carry a similar powertrain, gearbox, and driveline configuration as the old Forester.

Still, nobody’s stopping us from petitioning for the return of a turbo Boxer engine under the Forester’s widening hood. And despite our nitpicking, we understand Subaru’s perspective of not messing with a proven formula.

The Forester has been a nearly thirty-year bestseller for Subaru, and the Forester’s rally-conquering DNA remains embedded in the core of every Forester generation since the original model helped jump-start the crossover trend in 1997.

2025 Subaru Forester: What’s New?

The outgoing fifth-gen Forester is a member of our best midsize SUVs and crossovers list for 2023, and we think the 2025 Forester won’t have any problems retaining its crown.

The 2025 Forester has a bolder front grille and redesigned headlights to accompany its new Subaru star cluster emblem. Its stance is not the finest example of aerodynamic properties, but Subaru gave the new Forester air outlets in the front wheel openings to combat lift at freeway speeds.

All Foresters deliver up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance and offer decent room for five adults. In addition, the Forester has a new dual-pinion power steering rack from the WRX. The base Forester has 17-inch wheels, while higher trim grades get 18-inch and 19-inch rollers.

The 2025 Forester rides on a 10 percent stiffer Subaru Global Platform with a full inner frame construction, stronger welds, and more structural adhesives to make it quieter and handle better on the road.

For us here at Automoblog, the 2025 Subaru Forester is like seeing an old friend. It may be redesigned, but there is still an element of familiarity that we like. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Engine & Transmission

The 2025 Subaru Forester retains its predecessor’s 2.5-liter naturally aspirated Boxer four-cylinder but with two fewer horses than before. It pumps out 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque, but Subaru promises peak torque at lower RPMs, helping the driver achieve better acceleration without burying the go-pedal.

The engine connects to a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission). Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring grades have paddle shifters to toggle between the eight virtual gear ratios.

Of course, the 2025 Forester has symmetrical all-wheel drive, but Subaru included active torque vectoring and the SI-Drive driving modes to sweeten the pot. Moreover, Forester Premium receives X-Mode with hill descent control, while Forester Sport has dual-function X-Mode to conquer the wilderness.

2025 Subaru Forester Cargo Space

Cargo room has always been the Forester’s waterloo, but we’re glad to report the numbers are better all around, even if not by much. Subaru claims 29.6 cubic feet with the rear seats upright and up to 74.4 cubic feet with the back chairs folded, a slight increase from the old Forester’s 28.9 and 74.2 cubic feet, respectively.

Quiet Cabin & New Tech Features

Subaru has exerted maximum effort to make the 2025 Forester the most convenient and refined in its lineage. Besides having a stiffer chassis, it has more sound-deadening materials in the roof to make the cabin 39 percent quieter on the highway.

It has a hands-free power tailgate that only necessitates placing your foot under the rear bumper to open it. Other thoughtful features include remote keyless entry, steering-responsive LED headlights, automatic high beams, utility hooks in the cargo area, welcome lighting, and tire pressure monitoring with an individual wheel display.

The base 2025 Subaru Forester has a dual seven-inch touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), SiriusXM All-Access Radio, and Bluetooth. Higher trim levels have an 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment touchscreen that includes wireless smartphone connectivity and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

All trim variants of the 2025 Subaru Forester have the latest version of the brand’s EyeSight advanced driving assist technology. The package includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and lane-keeping assistance with the ability to detect cyclists and pedestrians. If and when necessary, the 2025 Forester alerts the driver and applies the brakes to avoid collisions.

“The latest version of the EyeSight system operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions than prior versions,” Subaru said in a statement. “These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.”

Subaru’s Rear Seat Reminder feature is standard for every 2025 Forester, which helps prevent child and pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle. Meanwhile, Emergency Stop Assist activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while the adaptive cruise control is engaged. Standard on every 2025 Subaru Forester, Emergency Stop Assist will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors.

The 2023 Forester is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. We expect the 2025 Subaru Forester to gather the same merits from both the IIHS and NHTSA.

2025 Subaru Forester MSRP

The 2025 Subaru Forester will arrive in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring grades by spring 2024. We reckon the base prices will start from under $30,000 to about $39,000, depending on the trim level.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and a noted sports car expert. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten with his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.