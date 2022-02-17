2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Overview: Powertrain Specs, Fuel Economy, Safety Features & More

Subaru introduced the Crosstrek Hybrid in 2014. Since then, it has become the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in its class, but not for long. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid arrives in mid-2022 to spoil the Crosstrek’s longstanding dominance, but it’s typically a roadgoing crossover with virtually zero off-roading genes. On the other hand, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid remains capable both on and off-road.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: What’s New?

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is returning virtually unchanged from last year’s model. It still has 8.7 inches of ground clearance and a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain with Subaru’s X-Mode and hill descent control. Powering the Crosstrek Hybrid is a 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder gasoline engine, two electric motors, a dinky 8.8 kWh battery pack, and a CVT automatic (continuously variable transmission).

With a combined output of 148 horsepower, the Crosstrek Hybrid feels more snappy from a standing start than its gas-only brethren. However, it’s mainly due to the immediate burst of all-electric torque. The hybrid reaches zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, while the non-hybrid takes 7.8 seconds. At the same time, the added weight and complexity of the hybrid system has given it portlier handling and lesser cargo space. Still, those are bearable consequences given the Crosstrek Hybrid’s stellar fuel economy.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Electric Range & Fuel Economy

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid delivers an EPA-rated 35 mpg/90 MPGe with a 480-mile total driving range. The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid’s StarDrive hybrid technology combines the efficiency of a hybrid and the long-range capabilities of a gas engine. The small battery enables an all-electric driving range of 17 miles, while the vehicle runs in all-electric mode as much as possible to save fuel.

In addition, you can recharge the Crosstrek Hybrid using a standard 120V household outlet, taking five hours to replenish from zero to 100 percent. If you have access to a 240V Level 2 charger, you only need to wait two hours to charge the batteries fully.

Safety Features

Safety-wise, Crosstrek Hybrid has seven airbags, a rear-seat reminder system, and Subaru’s EyeSight active safety kit, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and a pre-collision system. In addition, the hybrid has bonus safety features like blind-spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, high-beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist.

Single Trim Variant

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is available in just a single trim level based on the Limited trim of the gas-only variant. It has 18-inch machine-finish black alloy wheels, steering-responsive LED headlamps (with automatic height adjustment), and LED fog lights. Inside, it gets orange stitching, black or gray leather seats, a leather-wrapped tiller, an eight-inch infotainment STARLINK touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Bluetooth connectivity), and a power driver’s seat.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Factory Warranty

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Furthermore, the hybrid components carry an eight-year/100,00-mile warranty. An extended warranty may benefit you if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Subaru extended warranty is worth considering.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Pricing

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is available to order now. Base prices start at $36,770 (including the $1,125 destination fee). Our free and easy search tools* will show you which Subaru dealerships in your area have the best deals. Those search tools will help you obtain the invoice price to negotiate the lowest possible out-the-door pricing on a new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

