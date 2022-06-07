2023 Subaru Legacy Review: New Styling, Updated Interior Tech, Advanced Safety Features & More

The 2023 Subaru Legacy is arriving with a refreshed façade, an updated infotainment system, and more safety features. The new Legacy remains unique in a dwindling sea of once-popular midsize sedans, and it’s the only one with standard all-wheel drive. The outgoing 2022 Legacy is reaching dealerships this summer. However, you might want to wait for the facelifted 2023 variant if you like gnawing front grilles and a more aggressive-looking family sedan.

2023 Subaru Legacy: What’s New?

The 2023 Subaru Legacy has a larger front grille, a new set of LED headlights, updated fog lights, and a new bumper cover. It will still come in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT trims like the outgoing Legacy. However, the Sport now has the more potent 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer four engine with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque, which was only available in the Limited XT and Touring XT trims of the 2022 Legacy.

The Legacy Sport also has a red accent across the front grille, gray mirror caps, a gray rear spoiler, and gray 18-inch alloy wheels, while LED fog lights, a power moonroof, a sport-tuned suspension system, and navigation are standard.

Every 2023 Subaru Legacy model is standard with remote keyless entry, welcome lighting, all-power amenities, and a tire pressure monitoring system with an individual wheel display. Other improvements include standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the Starlink 11.6-inch infotainment display, a common feature starting with Legacy Premium. Meanwhile, the base infotainment consists of a dual seven-inch touchscreen and instrument display.

2023 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Standard Boxer Engine & CVT Gearbox

The new Subaru Legacy Base, Premium, and Limited have a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer-four with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. It’s not the peppiest gas engine despite its 2.5-liter displacement, but Subaru says it will deliver 35 mpg combined and up to 600 miles of range on a full tank of gas.

On the other hand, Legacy Sport and Touring XT receive the 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine that delivers an EPA-estimated 24 in the city and 32 on the highway. No matter which engine, every 2023 Legacy has a Lineartronic CVT automatic with an eight-speed manual mode and tiller-mounted paddle shifters.

Stylish & Comfortable Interior

One of the Subaru Legacy’s best merits is its value-for-money proposition, and it’s the same deal with the 2023 variant. The Legacy Premium comes standard with Subaru’s All-Weather Package consisting of a 10-way power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with 360-degree heating.

The Legacy Limited adds a push-button start, a perforated leather interior, heated rear seats, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Lastly, the range-topping Legacy Touring XT has ventilated front seats, Nappa leather upholstery with silver stitching, a power moonroof, chrome door handles, satin mirror caps, and a front view monitor.

2023 Subaru Legacy interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Standard Safety Features

All 2023 Legacy models come standard with eight airbags and the Subaru EyeSight package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, pre-collision braking, and lane-keeping assist, to mention a few.

In addition, Legacy Sport and Touring XT have a driver focus mitigation system that uses an infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of distracted driving or driver fatigue. Additionally, Legacy Touring XT has a wide-angle mono camera that works in cooperation with EyeSight to identify bicyclists and pedestrians better at low-speed intersections.

Subaru Legacy Warranty

The 2023 Subaru Legacy leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs, an extended warranty may provide extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Subaru extended warranties.

2023 Subaru Legacy: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Subaru Legacy will be on sale at dealerships this fall. Production of the Subaru Legacy is at the Indiana Automotive Plant in Lafayette. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we expect the MSRP to start from $25,000 to about $37,000, depending on the trim level.

Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price on a 2023 Subaru Legacy. Knowing the invoice price will ultimately help you get the best possible out-the-door price.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

