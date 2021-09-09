2022 Subaru Forester Overview: Tech & Safety Features, New Wilderness Trim, Pricing & More

The 2022 Subaru Forester remains a stellar choice for a family crossover. Subaru constantly keeps the Forester fresh with new updates so it can stay competitive among its peers like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. It also happens Forester is Subaru’s best-selling vehicle in America despite introducing the larger Ascent seven-seat SUV in late 2018.

2022 Subaru Forester: What’s New?

The outgoing Forester came with more standard equipment like high beam assist and steering-responsive LED headlights. For 2022, the new Forester has a redesigned front grille, updated headlights and fog light covers, and a ladder-type roof rail design with an 800 lbs. total load limit (up from last year’s 700 lbs. load limit). Other changes include two additional utility hooks in the rear cargo area and a brighter LED interior dome light with an off-delay function.

Also new for 2022 is a more rugged Wilderness trim with higher ground clearance, chunky tires, and more. In addition, every 2022 Forester is standard with an updated EyeSight Driver Assist Technology package. The package includes safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with sway warning, and pre-collision braking and throttle management.

2022 Subaru Forester. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru Forester: Trim Levels

The 2022 Subaru Forester is available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring. Standard across the lineup is Subaru’s 2.5-liter Boxer engine with direct injection. It pumps out 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque and delivers up to 26 in the city, 33 on the highway, and a combined of 29 mpg. The only exception is the Wilderness trim. With its extra gear and off-road goodies, fuel economy dips to 25/28 city/highway and 26 combined.

Regardless of the trim level, power goes to all four wheels via Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system and a Lineartronic CVT gearbox. The Subaru Forester has a max towing capacity of 3,000 lbs. and comes standard with Trailer Stability Assist.

Here is a more detailed look at each trim level for the 2022 Subaru Forester. The prices below are inclusive of the $1,125 destination and delivery fees. If you would like to download the complete spec sheet for the 2022 Forester, it is available in PDF format here. It includes more details on the engine, transmission, chassis, cargo space, and interior dimensions.

Forester Base

Starting at $26,320, this model offers terrific value for money. It has all-power amenities, dual USB ports, remote keyless entry, and a multi-function display. Also standard in the Forester Base is a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with SiriusXM and, for some strange reason, a CD player.

Subaru is offering a $625 optional package that throws in 17-inch alloy wheels and silver-finish roof rails.

Forester Premium

The Premium starts at $29,320 and adds more features over the base version like a 10-way power driver’s seat, 17-inch black alloy wheels, a panoramic power moonroof, and privacy glass. Subaru’s All-Weather Package is standard to Forester Premium and includes heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, and heated side mirrors. Other premium features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and chrome inner door handles are standard, too.

The Forester Premium is also home to Subaru’s X-Mode with hill descent control for better traction over inhospitable terrain. The only optional package for Forester Premium is a $1,165 safety upgrade that adds lane change assist, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency steering, and a power rear tailgate with automatic close and height memory.

Forester Sport

The new Subaru Forester Sport has base prices at $30,890. It has bespoke gloss black exterior trim, orange accents, black 18-inch wheels, and a black roof spoiler. Inside, the Sport has a dark gray interior with orange accents. It also gets more standard equipment like automatic emergency steering, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, and lane changing assist. The Sport version also has Dual X-Mode for better off-road smarts.

You can upgrade Forester Sport with a $1,645 optional package that includes an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Harman Kardon audio system, reverse automatic braking, and a power liftgate.

Forester Wilderness

New for 2022 is the Wilderness trim, the most rugged Forester of all. Starting at $33,945, it has a higher 9.2-inch ground clearance, longer coil springs, new shock absorbers, 17-inch matte black alloy wheels, and Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires. It also has a full-size spare tire under the cargo area.

The Forester Wilderness also receives custom off-road exterior touches like a hexagonal front grille, wheel arch claddings, a front skid plate, hexagonal LED fog lights, and a matte-black hood decal to reduce glare when off-roading. You can add the $1,850 optional package if you like the larger eight-inch touchscreen and Harman Kardon audio system.

Forester Limited

The 2022 Subaru Forester Limited builds upon the Premium trim and adds 18-inch black alloy wheels, body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, and dark gray accents on the fog lights. It also gets perforated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control with voice control, dual rear USB ports, and a power liftgate. In addition, Forester Limited has automatic emergency steering and one-touch folding rear seatbacks. Base prices start at $33,000.

As usual, Forester Limited has a $1,695 option package that adds reverse automatic braking, an eight-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a heated steering wheel, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Forester Touring

Last but not least is the 2022 Subaru Forester Touring, with prices starting at $36,420. The range-topping Forester Touring has 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels, satin chrome wing mirrors, gloss black trim on the B and C-pillars, black or brown perforated leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver’s seat, heated outboard rear seats, and LED fog lights with chrome trim. Also standard is a DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System with gesture control.

2022 Subaru Forester Touring. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Forester Warranty

The 2022 Subaru Forester has a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. You might want to consider a Subaru extended warranty if you drive a lot of miles. This comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision.

2022 Subaru Forester Availability

The 2022 Subaru Forester will arrive at U.S. dealerships in October. Although we have covered the starting MSRP figures here, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price when searching for a new vehicle. This free and easy search tool* will help you do just that. It will show you which Subaru dealers in your area offer the best price and what they have in stock.

We also trust Rydeshopper in helping find the best deals on a 2022 Subaru Forester in your area. Rydeshopper is a neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing for the new Subaru Forester.

