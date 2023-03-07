2024 Subaru Impreza: Sporty RS Trim, Boxer Engines, Safety Features, Pricing & More

Gone are the days of the Subaru Impreza’s rallying histrionics. However, the 2024 Subaru Impreza, now entering its sixth generation, is a solid family car with a sportier drive than any small crossover. It may not look like it, but the 2024 Impreza is an all-new car based on the outgoing model’s Subaru Global Platform. The Impreza remains the most affordable offering in Subaru’s North American lineup, but there are price hikes across the board that deliver more features in return.

2024 Subaru Impreza: What’s New?

The all-new Subaru Impreza will arrive in a solitary five-door hatchback body style. Furthermore, Subaru has ditched the Impreza four-door sedan and its available manual gearbox, meaning the base 2024 Impreza will cost more with its standard CVT automatic. Then again, the new Impreza’s 10 percent stiffer chassis is mildly responsible for the price hike, but Subaru promises a comfier ride and sharper handling than the outgoing fifth-gen Impreza.

Boxer Engine & Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

What we dig about Subaru is the underlying mechanicals that date back to the WRC-conquering days of yore. The 2024 Impreza remains motivated by a Boxer engine in the front and the brand’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain underneath.

The standard engine is a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter Boxer four with 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque, essentially a carryover from the outgoing Impreza. The new Impreza RS trim is a better option to unlock more engine power. It has a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder generating 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. Both engine choices connect to a CVT gearbox, but the Impreza Sport and RS get a shiftable eight-speed CVT via paddle shifters.

2024 Subaru Impreza Sport. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Impreza Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Subaru Impreza is available in three simplified trim variants: Base, Sport, and the all-new RS. Below is a rundown of the standard equipment and pricing for each trim. The MSRP figures below already include the $1,090 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Impreza.

Impreza Base

The base model starts at $24,085, about $3,000 more than the 2023 base variant. Despite this, it has many modern standard features like steering responsive headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto stop-start, and tire pressure monitoring. Other standard goodies include dual seven-inch infotainment touchscreens with Subaru Starlink, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Impreza Sport

The mid-tier Impreza Sport starts at $26,085. However, it stays true to its sportier lineage with 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels, sporty suspension, SI-Drive driving modes, and an eight-speed CVT transmission. Upgrades include an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, a six-speaker audio system, LED fog lights, push-button start, premium cloth upholstery with red stitching, and more.

Impreza RS

The range-topping RS is new for 2024 and starts at $28,975. It has a bigger, more potent Boxer engine, a CVT gearbox with an eight-speed manual mode, and model-specific trimmings. For instance, it has RS exterior badges, a blacked-out front grille, bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and updated LED headlights. Moreover, the interior is resplendent in gunmetal and carbon fiber trim accents, black and red seats, and a leather-wrapped tiller.

For $2,070 more, the Impreza RS will have a 10-way power driver’s seat, a power moonroof, and a Harman Kardon audio system with 10 speakers and a 432-watt amplifier.

2024 Subaru Impreza RS. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Impreza Safety Features

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist is standard in the 2024 Impreza. The safety package includes driving aids like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and advanced throttle management. In addition, the Impreza RS adds blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency steering.

2024 Subaru Impreza Warranty

The 2024 Subaru Impreza has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, although options are available to extend that coverage.

