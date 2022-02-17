2022 Subaru Crosstrek Overview: Trim Levels, Fuel Economy, Pricing & More

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek remains unchanged from last year’s model. It’s a high-riding Impreza hatchback with reinforced underpinnings, 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and standard all-wheel drive. You can think of the Crosstrek as a smaller Outback with decent off-road capabilities and with just the right sprinkling of ruggedness to take you farther than the usual sandy beaches and grassy outlands.

Fuel Economy & Safety Features

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek has two engine choices depending on the trim level. The Base and Premium have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine pumping out 152 horsepower, while the Sport and Limited have a more potent 2.5-liter (also a Boxer engine) with 182 horsepower. The Crosstrek Base and Premium are available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the others have a standard CVT automatic.

The larger 2.5-liter engine with the CVT achieves an EPA-estimated 27/34 city/highway mpg, but the 2.0-liter engine with the CVT is close at 28/33 city/highway. If we have to choose, we’ll take the 2.5-liter Boxer unit with more horsepower any day. Although the six-speed manual would be fun to drive, you will lose gas mileage versus the CVT. Crosstrek models with a manual transmission are rated at 22/29 city/highway.

All 2022 Subaru Crosstrek variants have black-finish alloy wheels, roof rails, black side cladding, and a gloss black roof-mounted rear spoiler. Meanwhile, CVT variants have standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with automatic pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with lane centering.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek: Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2022 Crosstrek is available in four trim models: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. Here’s a breakdown of each trim and the standard features for each. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,125 destination fee. The Crosstrek Hybrid is also available in a single but well-equipped trim level.

Crosstrek Base

The base 2022 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $23,570 (M/T) and $24,920 (CVT). It has auto up/down power windows, automatic climate control, a 6.5-inch infotainment system, keyless entry, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a security system with an engine immobilizer, and carpeted floor mats. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity are also standard.

Crosstrek Premium

The Premium starts at $24,720 (M/T) and $26,070 (CVT). It has a larger 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, fog lights, dual USB ports, automatic on/off headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, a cargo cover, a cargo tray, and welcome lighting. In addition, Crosstrek Premium comes standard with the All-Weather Package that includes heating functions for the front seats, windshield, and side mirrors.

Crosstrek Sport

With base prices starting at $27,920, the Crosstrek Sport has the larger 2.5-liter Boxer engine and other goodies like water-repellant StarTex upholstery with yellow stitching, carbon fiber accents, and an LED rear gate light.

Style-wise, Crosstrek Sport has unique wheels and gunmetal-finish exterior trim like the front grille, badges, and wing mirrors. Additionally, the Sport (and all CVT variants) have Subaru’s X-Mode with hill descent control. X-Mode adds Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud driving modes that optimize the vehicle’s off-road performance.

Crosstrek Limited

The range-topping Limited starts at $29,420. It has 18-inch machine-finished black alloy wheels, body-color wing mirrors with integrated turn signals, steering-responsive LED headlights with automatic height adjustments, LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lights.

Meanwhile, the cabin has black or gray leather upholstery with orange stitching, a six-way power driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, to name a few. Optional features include a moonroof, navigation, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Sport interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Factory Warranty

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty may benefit you if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Subaru extended warranty is worth considering.

