2024 Subaru Solterra: Faster Charging, Hands-Free Driving, Standard Roof Rails & Starting MSRP

2024 Subaru Solterra Summary Points

Equipped with dual electric motors and symmetrical all-wheel drive, the Subaru Solterra has a more outdoorsy countenance than its Toyota bZ4X platform sibling.

New for the 2024 Solterra is a reconfigured battery conditioning system to fast-charge the batteries from 10 to 80 percent in about 35 minutes.

The 2024 Subaru Solterra will arrive at dealerships with no MSRP increase, a refreshing sight amidst the industry standard of price hikes for new vehicles.

2024 Subaru Solterra: What’s New?

Subaru has given its first-ever EV, the Solterra, a few sensible updates for the 2024 model year.

All Solterras receive standard roof rails with static and dynamic load capacities of 700 and 176 lbs., respectively, which Subaru said is enough to support a rooftop tent.

Notable changes include a reshaped steering wheel with paddle switches to control the regenerative braking and an optimized battery conditioning system to address Solterra’s tepid DC fast-charging numbers. Whereas the 2023 Solterra could recharge in about an hour using a 150 kW DC fast charging station, the 2024 variant could achieve 10 to 80 percent in around 35 minutes.

While at home, the 2024 Solterra offers Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility.

2024 Subaru Solterra. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Electric Powertrain & Range

The 2024 Subaru Solterra will carry on with dual electric motors and a 71.4 kWh battery, good for about 220 miles of range.

Subaru claims the new battery pre-conditioning system enables Solterra to recharge quicker in cold weather (up to 80 minutes faster in some cases, said the automaker), which is somewhat good enough to take the sting off the Solterra’s paltry driving range.

Dual-Function X-Mode

All Subaru Solterras have 8.3 inches of ground clearance, symmetrical all-wheel drive, and dual-function X-Mode. The system includes snow/dirt and deep snow/mud driving modes, downhill assist control, and grip control to give the Solterra some soft-roading capability.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The Subaru Solterra is a five-seat battery-electric crossover that delivers 95.7 cubic feet of interior room and up to 42.1 and 35.3 inches of legroom in the front and second rows. Meanwhile, the roomy cabin offers 30 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row.

2024 Subaru Solterra interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Solterra Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru Solterra has Premium, Limited, and Touring trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,345 delivery charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction. The Solterra is eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits.

Solterra Premium

The Premium starts at $46,340. It has 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated wing mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a windshield wiper de-icer,

Connectivity features include an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Subaru Solterra Connect services with remote access and cloud-based navigation.

Solterra Limited

The Limited starts at $49,840. The standard features include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, an 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, power front seats, StarTex upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, a power liftgate, LED fog lights, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Solterra Touring

The top-of-the-line Touring starts at $53,340. The updates include a panoramic glass roof (with a power sunshade), ventilated front seats, a digital rearview mirror, front and rear LED footwell lighting, a gloss black hood accent, and optional two-tone paint.

2024 Subaru Solterra Safety Ratings

The 2024 Subaru Solterra is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Standard for every 2024 Solterra is an updated list of Subaru EyeSight driver assistance technologies. It includes hands-free driving up to 25 mph, active lane change assist, and front cross-traffic alert.

Other advanced driver assistance technologies include blind-spot monitoring, rear camera detection with pedestrian warning, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, driver focus mitigation, and more.

Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Solterra Warranty

The 2024 Subaru Solterra leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Options are available to extend that coverage if needed. Our comprehensive guide to Subaru extended warranties will point you in the right direction.

Subaru Solterra Conclusion

The Solterra is a solid first attempt at electrification from a trusted brand. Still, it could use more than just quicker DC fast charging to gain traction against segment leaders like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volkswagen ID.4, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

