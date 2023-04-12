2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: Standard Tech & Safety Features, Off-Road Specs & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is the newest member of the brand’s popular small SUV family. Taking cues from the trail-ready Wilderness variants of the Outback and Forester Wilderness, the first-ever Crosstrek Wilderness slides between the Sport and Limited trims to make it the brand’s most trail-capable small crossover yet.

We lovingly nominated the Subaru Crosstrek for our list of the best small SUVs for 2023 for offering 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive, and family-friendly ride comfort. We also dig the 2024 Crosstrek’s sub-$27,000 base price. However, there’s something about the Crosstrek Wilderness that will make loyal Subaru fans all warm and fuzzy inside.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: What’s New?

During the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Subaru unveiled the 2024 Crosstrek as the third-generation variant of its bestselling compact SUV. The new vehicle looks similar to the outgoing model to the untrained eye, but the 2024 Crosstrek is built on a lighter and more rigid Subaru Global Platform. In addition to the updated styling, Subaru ditched the manual gearbox for an all-CVT lineup, and we can’t help but wonder about the fun that awaits if the newest Crosstrek Wilderness came with a manual.

But alas, it wasn’t meant to be. So instead, the Crosstrek Wilderness pairs a 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder with a retooled Lineartronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The engine sends 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque to all four wheels via a standard Symmetrical all-wheel drive system and a revised differential (4.11 final drive ratio) to fortify the crossover’s climbing prowess and off-road capabilities.

According to Subaru, the CVT’s updated tuning and the added transmission oil cooler increase the maximum towing capacity of the Crosstrek Wilderness to 3,500 lbs.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Go-Anywhere Countenance

Unique to the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness are new front and rear bumpers, a more pronounced hexagonal front grille, and bulbous wheel arch claddings. Moreover, it gets custom LED hex-design foglamps, a matte black anti-glare hood decal, and a metal front skid plate. Finally, it has the requisite Wilderness badging, a body-color roof spoiler, and black side mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Fortifying the Crosstrek Wilderness’ adventurous side is a ladder-type roof rack (sturdy enough to accommodate larger roof-top tents or a 700-pound static load limit) and 9.3 inches of ground clearance, half an inch better than a regular Crosstrek. The taller ride height is courtesy of longer coil springs and longer-travel shock absorbers with bespoke tuning to deliver a smoother ride over the rough stuff.

In addition, the Crosstrek Wilderness rides on custom matte black 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in chunky Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires with raised white sidewall lettering.

As a result of the substantial upgrade, the Crosstrek Wilderness has a 20-degree approach angle, a 33-degree departure angle, and a ramp breakover angle of 21.1 degrees, all of which improved by at least two degrees versus a standard Crosstrek. Of course, the cherry on top is a dual-function X-Mode system that optimizes engine output and the gearbox ratios to conquer snowy or muddy terrain.

Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Standard Tech & Connectivity Features

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness features a mishmash of the standard equipment from the Sport and Limited trims and a few custom extras. The cabin is resplendent in water-resistant StarTex upholstery (with Subaru Wilderness logos on the front headrests), copper stitching, anodized copper accents, a black headliner, and contrasting gray trim.

Inside is an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The list of standard equipment includes steering-responsive LED headlights, tire pressure monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear USB-A and USB-C ports, heated front seats, and keyless entry with push-button start.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Safety Ratings

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek was an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. We’re expecting the 2024 Crosstrek to inherit the safety merits of its predecessor.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness has EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The package integrates many active safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, pre-collision braking, automatic emergency steering, reverse automatic braking, and more.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Crosstrek Warranty

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek comes with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Subaru vehicle, including the Crosstrek.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Pricing

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2023. The starting MSRP is $33,290, including the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a Crosstrek.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.