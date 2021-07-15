2022 Subaru Ascent Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels & New Onyx Edition

The 2022 Subaru Ascent is arriving at dealerships with the same base prices as the 2021 model. In addition, Subaru has added a new Onyx Edition trim level for the 2022 Ascent. Like Kia’s Nightfall and Lexus’ Black Line trim, Subaru’s Onyx Edition adds a bevy of black finish elements to deliver a more sinister vibe.

2022 Subaru Ascent: Engine & Drivetrain

All Subaru Ascents have a turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer engine pumping out 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. It would have been great if this same engine made it under the BRZ’s hood, but it motivates the heftier Ascent with vigor while still eking out a decent 23 mpg in the combined cycle.

The engine sends power to all four wheels via Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain (with hill descent control and X-Mode) and an eight-speed Lineartronic CVT gearbox. The Ascent has a max tow rating of 5,000 lbs.

Safety Features

Every Subaru Ascent is standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, steering responsive LED headlights, high beam assist, automatic pre-collision braking, and lane-keeping assist, among many others.

Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru Ascent: Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2022 Subaru Ascent is available in five trim levels: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring. Here’s a closer look at each. The MSRP figures below include the $1,125 destination and delivery charges.

Ascent Base

The 2022 Subaru Ascent starts at $33,420. It comes with a generous list of standard equipment like tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control, a rearview camera, roof rails, 19 cupholders, two USB ports, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Also standard is a 6.5-inch Starlink infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a four-month free subscription to SiriusXM Travel Link.

Ascent Premium

The Subaru Ascent Premium adds an eight-inch touchscreen, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped tiller and shift handle, body-color side mirrors, and rear privacy glass. The Premium trim also adds more advanced safety features, like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Ascent Premium also comes with Subaru’s All-Weather Package that includes heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, and a windshield wiper de-icer. The 2022 Subaru Ascent Premium has base prices at $35,920. For $1,460 more, you get keyless access with a push-button start, a power liftgate, and reverse automatic braking.

What’s more, the Ascent Premium offers a choice between second-row captain’s chairs or a standard bench seat free of charge.

2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Ascent Onyx Edition

New for 2022 is the Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition. With base prices starting at $39,120, the Onyx Edition gets 20-inch alloy wheels, black-themed styling elements, and water-repellant StarTex seats. It also gets reverse automatic braking, a heated steering wheel, and a power liftgate. And for $2,200 more, you can have a panoramic moonroof, a retractable cargo cover, and a navigation system.

Ascent Limited

Building upon the Premium trim is the Ascent Limited. With base prices at $40,720, the Limited adds leather-trimmed upholstery, a four-way power front passenger seat, retractable sunshades in the second row, a heated tiller, and a 10-way power driver’s seat. It also has LED fog lights, 20-inch dark gray aluminum wheels, reverse automatic braking, and lower body cladding with chrome accents.

Add $2,950 more, and you get an eight-inch touchscreen with navigation, a Harman Kardon audio system with 14 speakers, a panoramic moonroof, and a retractable cargo cover.

Ascent Touring

The range-topping Ascent Touring starts at $46,570. It comes with a glossy black front grille, chrome door handles, and satin-chrome wing mirrors with integrated turn signals. Inside, it has Java Brown perforated leather upholstery, three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats, a Harman Kardon audio system with 14 speakers, rain-sensing wipers, a rearview camera with a 180-degree front-view camera, and a panoramic moonroof.

Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru Ascent Warranty

The Subaru Ascent comes from the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you do a lot of driving, you have options when it comes to extending your factory warranty. If you are thinking about extending your warranty, this comprehensive Subaru warranty guide will shed some additional light on the topic for you.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are shopping for a new Subaru Ascent, this free and easy search tool* will show you which Subaru dealers in your area offer the best deals. When shopping for a new car, you always want to obtain the invoice price, which that vehicle search tool will help you do.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.