2023 Subaru Outback: New Styling, Fun Features & Onyx Edition Trim Level

Subaru unveiled the refreshed 2023 Outback during the 2022 New York International Auto Show, and we couldn’t be more surprised. We’re used to the car-like aesthetics of the Outback, but the new variant begs to differ. It now has a more rugged, SUV-like countenance resembling the Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X, with an aggressive front bumper cover that stretches under the revised headlight clusters. We’re still not sold on the looks, but the 2023 Subaru Outback is the most outdoorsy version of the globally-adored station wagon.

2023 Subaru Outback: What’s New?

Apart from its truck-like mug, the 2023 Subaru Outback gets a bolder front grille, new fog lights, and beefy wheel arch claddings to complete the trail-ready vibe. If you don’t like the looks, the new-for-2022 Outback Wilderness will carry over minus the exterior updates. New for 2023 is the availability of Subaru’s naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer four in the Outback Onyx Edition trim, previously offered exclusively with the turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer four in the outgoing Outback Onyx Edition XT.

Other goodies for the new Onyx Edition include 18-inch alloy wheels, a gray two-tone exterior, a front view monitor, water-repellent StarTex seats, dual X-Mode off-road driving modes, and a full-size spare tire.

Subaru has yet to unveil the official spec sheet, but all models have power door locks, welcome lighting, a sound-insulated windshield, front and rear USB A ports, two 12-volt DC power sockets, and one-touch folding rear seats. Updated convenience features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Subaru Outback. Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.

Engine & Transmission Choices

The 2023 Outback has a standard 2.5-liter naturally aspirated Boxer four-cylinder generating 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, higher trim variants receive a turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer engine with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque.

Power goes to all four wheels via symmetrical all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring, vehicle dynamics control, and X-Mode with hill descent control – quite a mouthful, yes, but it simply means the 2023 Outback can take on more demanding terrain than mere grassy trails. Standard across the board is a Lineartronic CVT gearbox with an eight-speed manual mode and steering-mounted paddle shifters.

2023 Subaru Outback Fuel Economy

Thanks to the Subaru Outback’s aero-friendly station wagon styling and CVT transmission, it’s quite a fuel miser considering it’s standard with all-wheel drive. According to Subaru, the 2023 Outback 2.4 turbo achieves an estimated 23 in the city and 30 on the highway, while the base 2.5-liter engine can go 600 miles on a full tank. Furthermore, the Outback 2.4 turbo can tow up to 3,500 lbs., the most in the Outback’s lineup.

Advanced Safety Architecture

Underpinning the 2023 Subaru Outback is the same seventh-gen Legacy platform that the automaker calls the SGP or Subaru Global Platform. For the 2023 Outback, Subaru optimized the chassis, which is now 70 percent stiffer in torsional and front-suspension rigidity and 100 percent more rigid in the front and rear subframe. Subaru claims the new Outback’s chassis absorbs 40 percent more energy in a crash.

Of course, the 2023 Outback comes standard with Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assist technology, an assortment of high-tech safety aids like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, a driver focus mitigation system, high-beam assist, and a rear-view camera. Added safety features like a front-view monitor, reverse automatic braking, and a heads-up display are available.

Subaru Outback Warranty

The new Subaru Outback has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options available to extend the factory warranty. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

2023 Subaru Outback: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Subaru Outback is available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring. Official pricing is forthcoming, but expect the Base MSRP to start at under $30,000 and up to $42,000 for the range-topping Touring trim. The first deliveries will arrive at U.S. Subaru dealerships this fall.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

