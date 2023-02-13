2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Rugged Styling, Stiffer Chassis & Updated Safety Tech

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek recently debuted at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show as the third iteration of the brand’s popular small crossover. It may not look like it, but the new Crosstrek has enough changes to justify its third-gen persona. Subaru has sold more than a million Crosstreks since its initial launch in 2012, making it the quickest-selling vehicle in Subaru North America’s growing portfolio.

Moreover, we nominated the Crosstrek as one of the best small SUVs and crossovers for its excellent balance of on-road refinement and off-road smarts. Will the 2024 Crosstrek follow in the footsteps of its predecessor? All we know is Subaru’s not about to mess with a proven formula, hence the new Crosstreks familiar silhouette.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek: What’s new?

It may look similar to the 2023 Crosstrek, but the 2024 model has a frameless hexagonal front grille, slimmer headlight clusters, and more sculpted body panels than its outgoing brethren. It still rides on the same Subaru Global Platform but with more adhesives and substantial welding points, resulting in a lighter architecture with 10 percent higher torsional rigidity.

What didn’t change is the 8.7 inches of ground clearance, a feature that adventure-minded drivers love. Enthusiasts will also appreciate the 2024 Crosstrek’s dual-pinion electric power steering derived from the sporty WRX sedan.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

No More Manual

One of the reasons we chose the Subaru Crosstrek for our best SUVs list above is the available manual gearbox. But for 2024, Subaru has ditched the manual and made the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) standard across all powertrain choices. It would have been fine if Subaru had given its Crosstrek engine lineup a bit more mojo, but that’s not the case.

True to form, the Base and Premium trims will soldier on with a 2.0-liter 152-horsepower Boxer four, while the Sport and Limited variants have a 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder with 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. Subaru said the Premium, Sport, and Limited will receive paddle shifters to control the eight-speed CVT ratios. At the same time, the standard symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain features active torque vectoring and SI-Drive driving modes.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Trim Levels & Pricing

The Crosstrek will arrive at dealerships in four trim variants: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. Below is a summary of each model’s standard equipment and MSRP. The price figures are inclusive of the $1,295 delivery fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a 2024 Crosstrek.

Crosstrek Base

The Crosstrek Base starts at $26,290. Standard features include steering-responsive LED headlights, 17-inch dark gray alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, tire pressure monitoring, and auto stop-start. Furthermore, it has dual seven-inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Crosstrek Premium

The Premium builds upon the Base trim and adds keyless entry, push-button start, LED fog lights, more USB charging ports, auto up/down windows, and ladder-type roof rails. It starts at $27,440 and comes with an 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system.

In addition, there’s an all-weather package that adds heated front seats, a 10-way power driver’s seat, heated mirrors, a power moonroof, and extra safety features for $2,245 more.

Crosstrek Sport

The Sport starts at $30,290. For the price, it has the larger 2.5-liter Boxer engine and dual-function X-Mode AWD with hill descent control. The potent hardware and software combination optimizes off-road performance over snowy, muddy, or rocky terrain.

Furthermore, the Crosstrek Sport has yellow exterior and interior accents, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless charging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and gloss black exterior trim.

Crosstrek Limited

The range-topping Limited has a $32,190 starting MSRP and gets all the goodies from the Sport. Still, Subaru has added LED daytime running headlights, LED turn signals, body-color wing mirrors with integrated turn signals, black or gray perforated leather upholstery with orange stitching, and chrome accents.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited is available with two option packages. The first starts at $1,795 and includes a power moonroof and a 432-watt Harman Kardon audio system with 10 speakers. The second option adds an 11.6-inch infotainment system with TomTom navigation and a Harman Kardon audio system for $2,245 more.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Safety Ratings

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. We’re expecting the 2024 Crosstrek to inherit the safety merits of its predecessor.

Every 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has EyeSight driver assist technology, a comprehensive safety package that features a wider field of view, and updated control software. EyeSight includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and a pre-collision throttle management system.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Made In The USA

Subaru is producing the 2024 Crosstrek Sport and Limited at its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, for the first time. Both will arrive later this summer. Meanwhile, the Crosstrek Base and Premium will come from Japan and land at dealerships in the spring of 2023.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

