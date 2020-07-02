Enter to Win This Officially Licenced 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor & $20,000!

Two decades on, the 2000 remake of Gone in 60 Seconds still endears us for a couple of reasons. One is the “poor Tody, poor us” line spoken by Vinnie Jones during the barbeque at the end of the film. Another is the scene where the Hummer pushes the police car down the parking ramp to the lyrical graces of DMX. Real cinematic art that scene.

And of course, Eleanor.

How Eleanor is Equipped

Omaze is giving away this 1967 Ford Mustang, aka Eleanor, an officially licensed homage to the car Nicolas Cage drove in Gone in 60 Seconds. This rare Mustang Fastback, hand-built by Fusion Motor Company, has a supercharged V8 with 600 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque. Modern upgrades including a navigation system, air conditioning, RECARO bucket seats, and an automatic transmission.

If you win, you also receive a certificate of authenticity for the Mustang and $20,000 cash.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Eleanor Mustang by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this latest campaign from Omaze, you are benefiting the Represent Justice Fund. The fund supports criminal justice reform organizations, system-impacted advocates, and protects the health and safety of incarcerated communities, who are at higher risk due to COVID-19.