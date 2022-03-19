Inside The 2022 Ford Maverick: Powertrain Specs, Cargo Storage Options, Safety Features & More

After the F-150 Lightning reveal made headlines in May 2021, Ford is keeping their foot on the gas (figurately anyway) with the launch of the Maverick. As one of the first full-hybrid pickups in the United States, the 2022 Ford Maverick offers sedan levels of fuel efficiency with decent payload and towing capacity.

“Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes of what a pickup truck can be,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who never before considered a truck.”

2022 Ford Maverick vs. Other Trucks

The 2022 Ford Maverick is different when compared to the Ranger or other compact trucks. One crucial distinction is the Maverick’s unibody design versus a body-on-frame construction. Full-size trucks rely on their body-on-frame design to maximize towing and payload, as do other compact trucks like the Ranger and Colorado. Interesting enough, the Honda Ridgeline is a unibody, so the Maverick is similar in this way.

In a general sense, body-on-frame trucks will have a higher towing and payload capacity. By contrast, a unibody truck like the Maverick may (usually) provide a more comfortable ride and better gas mileage. Although like its older brother, the F-150, the Maverick saw its fair share of Ford’s infamous torture testing.

“Our engineers were unrelenting, putting it through a battery of vicious on-road, off-road, environmental, and simulated customer use testing until we were satisfied,” said Chris Mazur, a third-generation Ford employee who led the Maverick’s development as chief engineer. “One thing that’s non-negotiable is that Maverick is Built Ford Tough.”

2022 Ford Maverick. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Engine & Powertrain Specs

The new Ford Maverick combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with an electric traction motor for a total of 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft. of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Drivers who want a little more muscle can upgrade to a 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine with 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The EcoBoost Maverick drops the CVT for an eight-speed automatic and is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The 2022 Ford Maverick comes with five standard drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Tow/Haul. More off-road-focused drive modes like Mud/Rut and Sand, as well as Hill Descent Control, come as part of the available FX4 package.

Fuel Economy

Model City Highway Combined 2.5-liter Hybrid 42 33 37 2.0-liter EcoBoost FWD 23 30 26 2.0-liter Ecoboost AWD 22 29 25

Towing & Payload Capacity

The Ford Maverick with the Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and electric motor combo has a max towing capacity of 2,000 lbs. and a max payload capacity of 1,500 lbs. By contrast, the EcoBoost Maverick offers up to 4,000 lbs. towing capacity with the optional 4K Tow Package.

According to Ford, there is enough room and capacity in the 4.5-foot bed (six feet with the tailgate down) to carry up to 37 bags of 40-pound mulch.

New FLEXBED Design

The new FLEXBED is one of the Maverick’s coolest features. “The whole bed is a DIY fan’s paradise,” explained Keith Daugherty, a Ford engineering specialist who helped develop the bed. “You can buy the bolt-in Ford cargo management system, and we’re happy to sell it to you, but if you’re a bit more creative, you can also just go to the hardware store and get some C-channel and bolt it to the bed to make your own solutions.”

Maverick owners can use the FLEXBED to create different “floors” for storage by sliding 2x4s or 2x6s into slots stamped into the side of the bed. There are four D-rings, two tie-downs, and built-in threaded holes in the sides to bolt in new creations.

According to Ford, the new FLEXBED can help owners transport bikes, kayak racks, and other cargo and gear. As a bonus, 110-volt and 400-watt outlets are available (one in the bed, another in the cab) to power any number of devices.

2022 Ford Maverick: Interior Treatments

An eight-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard. The standard FordPass Connect feature supports Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices via an embedded modem. Meanwhile, via a compatible smartphone, the “regular” FordPass feature lets drivers check the fuel level, lock and unlock the doors, start or turn off the vehicle, and even locate it if they forget where they parked.

The door armrests will accommodate a one-liter water bottle (sitting upright), while the door pockets are large enough to store a tablet. A storage bin under the rear seats can accommodate everything from duffle bags and rollerblades to tools and sports equipment.

“The interior was designed with function, purpose, and ease of cleaning in mind to help make our customers’ lives better,” said Barb Whalen, who led the Ford team in choosing materials and colors. “We’re using unique textures and materials like reground carbon fiber for strength and visual interest. The dash panel has a stonelike finish, like a super-durable synthetic countertop.”

2022 Ford Maverick interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Ford Integrated Tether System

The Ford Integrated Tether System, or “FITS” for short, is similar to the FLEXBED in principle. Essentially, a FITS slot resides at the back of the front console to accommodate different accessories, but in a personalized way.

An available accessory package includes cupholders, a storage or trash bin, a cord organizer, a double hook for grocery bags and purses, and under-seat storage dividers. In time, Ford hopes to make specific “slot geometries” or “slot creations” available for customers.

Standard & Available Safety Features

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps are standard as part of Co-Pilot360. Other available safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, a Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Centering, Hill Descent Control, and Evasive Steering Assist.

2022 Ford Maverick Factory Warranty

The 2022 Ford Maverick has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hybrid system components are covered for eight years or 60,000 miles. Ford also offers a corrosion perforation warranty for five years. There are options available to extend Ford’s factory warranty. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Ford Maverick will be available in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and Lariat. Starting MSRP for the XL is $19,995 while the XLT starts at $22,360. The Lariat starts at $25,680.

An FX4 package, available for all-wheel drive XLT and Lariat trucks, adds more rugged all-terrain tires, unique suspension tuning, and underbody skid plates.

Available for 2022 only is the Maverick First Edition. Inspired by the Lariat trim, the First Edition includes unique hood and door graphics, a high-gloss black roof, soft tonneau cover, body-color door handles, and black skull caps. Wheels are slightly different: hybrids have black, machined 18-inch wheels, while the EcoBoost rocks 17-inch aluminum wheels. First Edition Mavericks come in either Carbonized Gray, Area 51, or Rapid Red.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.

