Get a Load of These 6 Wild Bronco Custom Builds for SEMA 2021

The new “Built Wild” Bronco brand will make its official debut at the upcoming 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, starting on November 2nd. To mark the occasion, Ford will be showcasing six Bronco custom builds from some of the best minds in the off-road industry. Earlier this year, we had a blast going up Bronco Mountain during MotorBella at the M1 Concourse (and Ford plans to set up Bronco Mountain at SEMA too). So there is no doubt that what Ford has cooked up with these Bronco Custom Builds will be worth seeing at SEMA!

That said, let’s take a closer look at these Bronco custom builds that will be on display during the 2021 SEMA show. Each rig will be outfitted with a number of Ford parts and accessories, along with aftermarket components and other custom fabricated applications.

Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

Ford Performance driver and builder Vaughn Gittin Jr. created this Bronco RTR dealer package concept with a host of Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories.

The first of the Bronco custom builds for SEMA has weekend written all over it. Roads are optional thanks to the Ultimate Dana 44 FDU front axle, Fun-Haver long-travel spec Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float rear axle, RCV Performance CV axles, Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers, and a Fun-Haver off-road long-travel suspension kit. The RTR Tech 6 forged bead-lock wheels and 37-inch off-road tires will make short work of any rough terrain.

This RTR Vehicles’ build is a 2021 two-door Badlands Bronco, complete with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, performance intake system, and a sport exhaust with black chrome tips.

Bronco by BDS Suspensions

BDS Suspensions has built the ultimate fire truck with the right equipment to help rescue crews take on the great outdoors.

AAA conducted a study about the importance of Move Over Laws as they relate to the work first responders do on the side of the road. And for those in the line of duty, long-time Ford builder BDS Suspensions (a subsidiary of Fox Shocks) created this emergency response machine based on a 2021 two-door Black Diamond Bronco. Key features include a BDS four-inch UCA System with Fox 2.5 PES coilovers, BDS rear adjustable control arms and track bar, swaybar disconnect, and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires.

The CrawlTek Revolution bumpers include a recessed winch mount, recovery hooks, and belly skid in the front, along with a winch mount and recovery hooks in the rear. Both winches are manufactured by WARN Industries. A modified half-truck hardtop, CrawlTek slider steps, a CargoGlide slideout tray, and an ARB TwinAir underhood air compressor complete the list of accessories.

Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

Based on the 2021 four-door Badlands, this build from Tucci Hot Rods includes a set of quad tracks, retractable running boards, and a WARN Industries winch.

If Dwayne Johnson ever stars in a science fiction flick that takes place in Antarctica, there should be a scene or two where he is driving one of these! Tucci Hot Rods will roll into SEMA with this beast which forfeited its tires for some Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks. Under the hood is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine connected to a seven-speed manual transmission.

When the creepy alien things start climbing out of the ice, Johnson will be able to spot them easily with the Rigid Light Shop Adapt Light Bar, Radiance Pods, and Rock Light Kit. Swing gate storage, flat snowboard rack, and a Yakima LockNLoad roof rack will hold the gear (and guns) for the unlucky team of scientists being led to safety by our lone action hero.

Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

This Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports would be our pick for a Saturday night cruise.

Theresa Contreras, a veteran Ford SEMA builder, designer, and founder of BAJA FORGED Parts, will turn some heads with this custom four-door Outer Banks series Bronco. Top features include an ICON Vehicle Dynamics 3.0 suspension lift, front and rear BAJA FORGED bumpers and fender flares, and Ford off-road rock lights. The spare tire carrier and tailgate folding table are nice extras as well.

While the exterior is super cool (and perhaps even a little mysterious), the inside is also worth writing home about. The cabin includes a JBL sound bar, GFA cargo area protector, under-floor safe, cargo organizer, all-weather floor mats, and a refrigerator. Although this BAJA FORGED Bronco is meant for the trail, we would love to cruise up Woodward Avenue on a Saturday night here in Detroit with it.

Bronco Sport BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

This Bronco Sport BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports includes a two-inch suspension lift and nifty fender flares.

Sara Morosan, co-owner of LGE-CTS Motorsports, created this rough-and-ready version of a 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands. And it should be a blast to drive with its 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and Borla cat-back performance exhaust. To handle the road or lack thereof, LGE-CTS Motorsports included an ICON Vehicle Dynamics suspension system and front and rear sway bars from Hellwig Products.

Like the other Bronco custom builds, a WARN Industries winch is standard, along with a Factor 55 hook and aluminum fairlead. Additional enhancements include Rigid LED lighting, BAJA FORGED front and rear tubular bumpers, and a roof-mounted light bar from Ford Performance Parts. Perhaps they should keep this Bronco in Vegas after SEMA and display it at NFR in December?

Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

The Air Design fender flares really pop on this Ford Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products.

Loving the bright red here, that’s for sure! That custom paintwork was done up by Flyin’ Irons Designs and Cerakote.

Based on a 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands, this build includes Rigid rock lights, Reserve Forged wheels, and 17-inch Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires. Additional style points are awarded for the underbody light kit. And tapping the throttle should be a treat because a cold air intake and cat-back exhaust are standard.

See These Bronco Custom Builds In-Person

The Bronco custom builds here will be on display at Ford’s booth (#22200) during the 2021 SEMA show. The event kicks off on Tuesday, November 2nd, and goes through Friday, November 5th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additional vintage and racing Broncos will be on display outside the main entrance. Ford will also unveil an advanced Bronco front-drive unit, several upgraded chassis components, and new aftermarket wheels.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.