Ford Ranger Splash: Blast From The Past Returns For 2022!

Talk about a splash from the past! Break out the grunge music and the flannel shirts because the 1990s have come back in roaring fashion. The Ford Ranger Splash is now an option for the Ranger lineup for the 2022 model year! Officially called the “Splash Package,” this throwback is just as limited as it is cool.

“Ranger customers love to personalize their trucks – more than 80 percent customize their Ranger with an appearance package – and with Splash, we’re giving them something exclusive,” explained Chad Callandar, Ford Ranger marketing manager. “Every few months, we’re going to roll out another exterior color for Ranger that will be offered one time only and in very limited quantities.”

2022 Ford Ranger Splash Inside & Out

The Ford Ranger Splash will come in two styles: Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition.

The Splash Package, available for the entire model year, comes with body-side orange and black graphics and special 18-inch matte black wheels (12-spoke). The Ford Ranger Splash includes orange grille nostrils, along with gloss black accents for the grille, bumpers, rearview mirror caps, wheel lip moldings, and fender vents.

The interior is peppered with orange contrast stitching and a unique carbon grain with tuxedo stripes (and it’s leather-trimmed in Lariat models). Orange contrast stitching also appears on the steering wheel, gear shifter, and parking brake boot. Lariat models also receive orange accent stitching on the front and rear armrests.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Splash Limited Edition

By contrast, Splash Limited Edition trucks will show up every few months in a series of one-time-only hues with just a few hundred vehicles available. These rare birds will feature 18-inch matte black wheels and a unique combination of exterior and interior finishes. According to Ford, the forthcoming Snow Edition is the first of the Splash Limited Edition trucks.

Pricing & Availability

The Splash Package will be available for XLT and Lariat SuperCrew models. The Splash Package adds $1,495 to the starting MSRP. It can also be combined with the FX2 or FX4 Package. Expect the first Ranger Splash models to arrive at dealers near the end of 2021.

If you are in the market for a new Ford Ranger, this free and easy search tool* will help get you started. It will show you dealer inventory in your area and help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good place to start when negotiating with the dealership.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission when you use this link.