Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition: When Trucks Play Soccer!

The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition is making its debut at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show this summer, the first real-life version of any Rocket League vehicle. The F-150 design team collaborated with designers at Rocket League developer Psyonix to ensure the in-game vehicle maintains the real-world styling cues and “Built Ford Tough” DNA of the F-150.

One-of-a-kind features include thunder flairs, 37-inch tires, taillamp rocket vents, truck bed rocket booster, and a stance wider than an F-150 Raptor! Play the video to see more.