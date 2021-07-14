YouTube video
Car News

Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition: When Trucks Play Soccer!

The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition is making its debut at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show this summer, the first real-life version of any Rocket League vehicle. The F-150 design team collaborated with designers at Rocket League developer Psyonix to ensure the in-game vehicle maintains the real-world styling cues and “Built Ford Tough” DNA of the F-150.

One-of-a-kind features include thunder flairs, 37-inch tires, taillamp rocket vents, truck bed rocket booster, and a stance wider than an F-150 Raptor! Play the video to see more.

Read This Next
Nissan GT R NISMO Special Edition 5
Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition: A New Godzilla Is Coming!