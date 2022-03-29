2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Announced: Budget-Friendly & Off-Road Capable

Ford has announced a new trim level for its popular F-150 called the Rattler. Based on the XL but with equipment from the off-road-focused FX4, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a price-friendly pickup with a little more spark than the average base model. Ford hopes the F-150 Rattler will attract new customers with its styling, lower starting MSRP, and unique off-road features.

“Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup.”

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler: Standard Features

The Rattler takes the utility of the XL and merges it with the off-pavement muscle of the FX4. Standard features include an electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, off-road-tuned shock absorbers, a skid plate, and beefy all-terrain tires.

Exterior styling cues include a dual exhaust system, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and rattlesnake-inspired graphics and badging. Color choices for the Rattler are Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black, and Rapid Red TriCoat.

On the inside, the onyx seats have bronze accents and stitching to match the instrument panel trim. The Rattler features a flow-through center console with a column shifter.











2023 Ford F-150 Rattler gallery. Photos: Ford Motor Company.

Pricing & Availability

As of this writing, Ford has not announced pricing for the 2023 F-150 Rattler, which will arrive at dealerships* this fall. The Rattler is expected to be available in both SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles, with every XL powertrain option minus the 3.3-liter V6.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.

