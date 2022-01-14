2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition Now Available In Three New Colors

We said it was the “splash from the past” when it debuted in September of 2021! The Splash Package is now an option for the 2022 Ford Ranger, a throwback to the colorful trucks of the 1990s. Beyond the standard Splash Package is the Splash Limited Edition. These Rangers will show up every few months in a series of one-time-only hues with just a few hundred trucks available. And to start 2022, Ford has announced the first three Splash Limited Edition Rangers.

“Ranger customers love to personalize their trucks – more than 80 percent customize their Ranger with an appearance package – and with Splash, we’re giving them something exclusive,” explained Chad Callandar, Ford Ranger marketing manager. “Every few months, we’re going to roll out another exterior color for Ranger that will be offered one time only and in very limited quantities.”

Snow Edition

2022 Ford Ranger Splash – Snow Edition. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

The Snow Edition, a Lariat Ranger Splash, is characterized by its Avalanche exterior color and Magnetic accents. On the inside, the Snow Edition features ebony leather seats with Ash Gray accent stitching, tuxedo stripes and bolsters, and additional black accents. Only 750 trucks will be manufactured. Expect the Snow Edition this coming spring.

Forest Edition

2022 Ford Ranger Splash – Forest Edition. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

This XLT Ranger Splash is unmistakable with its Forged Green exterior paint and red grille inserts. Like the Snow Edition, the Forest Edition is also highlighted by Magnetic exterior accents. Ebony cloth seats with Ash Gray accents are standard. Expect the Forest Edition this summer, but don’t expect many. Ford is only producing 500.

Sand Edition

2022 Ford Ranger Splash – Sand Edition. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Last but not least, the Sand Edition will arrive this fall. The Sand Edition, an XLT Splash model, comes in an exclusive Desert Sand paint color. Similar to the other trucks, the Sand Edition has Magnetic exterior accents and the red grille inserts of the Forest Edition. Ebony cloth seats with Ash Gray accents are standard. You will miss the Sand Edition if you blink, as Ford is only building 500 of them.

Pricing & Availability

The Splash Package will be available for XLT and Lariat SuperCrew models. The Splash Package (both the standard and limited) adds $1,495 to the starting MSRP. It can also be combined with the FX2 or FX4 Package.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.

