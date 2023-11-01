Enjoy These Stunning 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketches

The 2015 film A Faster Horse, directed by David Gelb, chronicles the story of the 2015 Ford Mustang and the automaker’s decision to commit to a redesign despite a nationwide economic downturn. Gelb and his film crew follow then-Chief Engineer Dave Pericak and his team as they work around the clock to design and build what would become the 50th anniversary of the iconic pony car. While it’s a must-see for any Mustang enthusiast, the film offers an insider’s look at the automotive engineering and design process.

History Repeats Itself

It’s a similar story for the Mustang in 2024. Despite the continued trend in the automotive industry toward electrification, and with competitors like the Camaro riding off into the sunset, Ford has given petrol heads a reason to celebrate. Although Dodge is going electrified in a big way with its Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the 2024 Mustang stays true to its original form under the hood. Like many of the world’s automakers, Ford is also moving toward EVs, but the Mustang is a different story, at least for now.

“Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company. “Ford, however, is turbocharging its ICE growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options to our most profitable and popular cars – all in the Ford Blue family – on top of investing $50 billion in electric vehicles through 2026.”

5.0 V8 & Performance Pack

The 5.0-liter V8 returns for 2024, an engine that surfaced again in 2011 when the Mustang underwent a significant weight reduction. Also available is a 2.4-liter turbocharged EcoBoost plant with port fuel and direct injection. Both are available with an optional Performance Pack, which adds a front tower brace, Torsen limited-slip differential, and an optional MagneRide suspension with wider rear wheels and tires and larger Brembo brakes (390 millimeters, front and 355 millimeters, rear).

“This is the most athletic and confidence-inspiring Mustang EcoBoost and GT to drive yet,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Mustang chief nameplate engineer. “Whether driving an automatic or manual transmission, thanks to driving modes combined with fine-tuned digital engine, suspension, and steering controls, we’re now able to give drivers peak performance everywhere, from their favorite roads to their local track.”

2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketches

Before the 2024 Mustang became an internal combustion powerhouse, it started as a series of drawings. Below are some of those sketches from the Ford Motor Company archives.

The exterior drawings, while showcasing the Mustang’s modern appeal, take inspiration from the original designs in the mid to late 1960s. The interior sketches are intended to lay the foundation for what would become the most tech-focused Mustang to date. Ford’s interior designers modeled the curved display after fighter jet cockpits and wanted an array that drivers could personalize.

“We’re taking advantage of every pixel,” said Craig Sandvig, Ford Mustang interaction design manager. “We can be creative in showing necessary driving information and give the driver control of selecting colors, classic Mustang gauges, or even a ‘calm screen’ where only minimal details are displayed.”

The design sketches and drawings are below. Enjoy!