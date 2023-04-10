2024 Chevy Camaro: The Quiet End of an Era, Although Maybe Not For Long

The Chevrolet Camaro pony car has lived its life quite well. Born in 1966 to eat Mustangs, the Camaro has flirted with the F-body, Zeta, and Alpha platforms over its six-generation run. Despite consternation from hardcore Transformers fans (including yours truly), it even became a movie star, turning Bumblebee from an iconic Beetle to a Camaro.

With its agile handling and potent engine choices, the modern Camaro could run circles around the Mustang, Charger, and Challenger. Moreover, the 2023 Camaro is the best iteration of the breed, combining sporty driving with a comfy ride.

2024 Chevy Camaro: Setting The Stage

Still, poor visibility and an outdated cabin have made the Camaro an afterthought in the muscle car segment. Chevy sold more than 72,000 units of the sixth-gen Camaro when it debuted in 2016. However, sales dropped 28 percent in 2018 and an alarming 98.7 percent in 2022, prompting Chevy to axe the Camaro from its lineup beginning in early 2024.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, assembly line employee, and race fan,” said Scott Bell, Vice President of Global Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Camaro Collector’s Edition

Chevy will release a limited Collector’s Edition package for the Camaro RS, SS, and a few Camaro ZL1s to celebrate the final Camaros leaving the Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan by January 2024. Unfortunately, at this point, we have no idea what to expect from the 2024 Chevy Camaro and its Collector’s Edition package, except that Chevrolet promises to unveil more information by the summer of 2023.

However, we know magnetic ride control has become standard on the Camaro SS and the 1LE package, cementing the Camaro’s handling and ride supremacy. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until summer to obtain the official facts about the Camaro Collector’s Edition.

2023 Chevy Camaro SS. Photo: Chevrolet.

Goodbye Production, Hello Motorsports

Don’t be surprised to find the Chevy Camaro participating in NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA, or SRO races after its 2024 departure. Chevy will continue racing the Camaro in the immediate future, possibly to prepare for the release of an all-electric Camaro derivative. “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story,” Bell said.

Unlike Dodge and its Last Call SRT Demon 170, Chevy has no fireworks in store for its final Camaro. It may have lived a fairytale life, but the Camaro has incessantly played second fiddle to GM’s ultimate supercar, the Corvette, and now the Corvette E-Ray. Nevertheless, the 2024 Chevy Camaro may not be the last of the Mustang-eating pony car. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for an EV Camaro as the muscle car era transitions from gasoline to electric.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.