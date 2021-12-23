Roush Bronco R Series Kit Enhances Your Bronco’s Performance & Styling

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (aren’t we all with this lingering pandemic), the Ford Bronco is a hot commodity. Proof of this is the bristling array of Bronco tuning upgrades in the aftermarket world. But when it comes to tuning a Ford, the Roush name not only rings a bell, but it has built some of the meanest, baddest, and quickest Fords the world has ever seen.

Roush Bronco R Series Kit

Ford and Roush are like bees to honey, so we weren’t surprised when Roush was among the first to launch a performance and styling upgrade for the 2021 Ford Bronco. What caught our attention is the number of standard goodies you get for the price. Optional performance-enhancing mods are also available to increase your Bronco’s on and off-road presence.

What’s In The Box?

It starts with the Roush Floor Protection Kit and Off-Road Recovery Kit, including full-depth floor liners, D-links, work gloves, a flashlight, and recovery straps, most of which you can store in a Roush weather-proof storage case. All Bronco R Series Kits include a Console Vault safe to keep your valuables away from prying eyes (and hands).

New Wheels

Moreover, the kit includes a set of five high-strength Roush wheels measuring 17 x 8.5 (+25 offset). Roush claims the new wheels can handle the rigors of extreme off-roading and were tested “well beyond the standards of the general aftermarket.” The wheels are applicable for both all-terrain (A/T) and mud tires (M/T), but you’ll need to supply the rubber since the tires are not part of the package.

Exterior Upgrades

In addition, you get a bevy of exterior body graphics to make your Bronco stand out. The package includes custom hood graphics, a delectable Roush windshield banner, Jack Roush signature decals, American Flag graphics, and body side graphics (four-door Bronco only). Roush threw in a set of front fender badges, a Roush ‘R’ Trailer hitch, and a Roush Performance license plate frame for good measure. And yes, the kit ships in a limited-edition serialized crate box filled with authentic Roush accessories.

Roush Bronco R Series Kit. Photo: ROUSH Performance.

Roush Bronco R Series Kit Availability

The Roush Bronco R Series Kit has an MSRP of $6,750. You can order it directly (and have it installed) at any authorized Roush dealer. If you’re feeling brave, you can order it from Roush Performance and do the installation yourself at home.

Optional Air Intake & Exhaust System

Roush has an optional performance air induction and axle-back exhaust upgrade as part of the R Series Kit. We particularly like the bespoke Roush intake as it improves airflow by 30 percent. It has a larger capacity air filter and a built-in pre-filter to deliver better throttle response and longer service life. Meanwhile, the intake box has a clear viewing window, making it effortless to see if the filter is dirty or needs servicing. What’s more, the new intake kit maintains the Bronco’s 33.5-inch water fording capabilities.

The Roush intake kit fits a Bronco 2.4-liter or 2.7-liter four-cylinder and has a $479.99 MSRP. However, there’s a catch: the intake kit is not 50-state emissions compliant. Keep this in mind if you live in CARB-regulated areas.

For $1,049.99 more, you can add the Roush Axle-Back Exhaust System. It includes a three-inch T304 stainless steel Roush muffler with a removable black-coated exhaust tip. Not only will your Bronco sound great, but the upgrade improves ground clearance and the departure angle versus the stock exhaust.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: ROUSH Performance.