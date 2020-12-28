Buyer’s Guide to the Best All-Terrain Tires (2021)

All-terrain tires can be expensive, so plan accordingly.

It’s best to compare different tire models before committing to a purchase.

The best all-terrain tires are made by BFGoodrich, Hankook, Goodyear, Falken, and Toyo.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

All-terrain tires are an excellent option for flexible driving – they’re suited for the daily commute as well as off-road weekend adventures. But what are the best all-season tires for your vehicle?

In this review, we’ll discuss five top-rated all-season tire models based on their design, tread life warranty, industry reputation, and customer reviews. We’ll also go over all-terrain tires’ special functions, reasons to purchase a set, and average costs.

If you want to explore other popular tire models, read our 2021 review of the best tires and brands on the market. You can also start comparing prices for highly-rated tires right away by visiting Tire Rack and Discount Tire.

5 Best All-Terrain Tires

When choosing the best all-terrain tires, our review team considered design features, tread life warranty, industry reputation, and customer reviews. Overall, here are our top picks for all-terrain tires:

#1 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2

An industry and driver favorite, the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 is designed for Jeeps, light trucks, and SUVs. This model boasts a steel-reinforced, three-ply sidewall, a serrated shoulder for extra grip, and a gravel- and debris-resistant tread pattern with ejection features.

The KO2 is the second generation of BFGoodrich’s popular all-terrain tire. It’s equipped with a longer-lasting tread life – 50,000 miles – and better tear resistance. The BFGoodrich KO2 has the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, so for drivers looking for a snow-compatible all-terrain tire, these have you covered. Compare prices for the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 at Tire Rack and Discount Tire.

#2 Hankook Dynapro AT-M

The Hankook Dynapro AT-M is an affordable all-terrain option. The tire features a wraparound tread design, protecting the sidewall from rips, tears, and chips and offering more control overall. The large tread blocks also come with ejection features similar to what you’d find with a mud-terrain tire.

The Hankook Dynapro does exceptionally well on dry roads, and decently well in wet or wintry conditions. The tire’s biting edges and sipes help retain high-level traction in most situations, but the tire does have some reported issues with its snow and ice performance. However, the Hankook Dynapro is long-lasting. Consumer Reports found the model to have an 85,000-mile projected tread life. Compare prices for the Hankook Dynapro AT-M at Tire Rack and Discount Tire.

#3 Goodyear Wrangler AT/S

In our industry-wide review, we named Goodyear best for durability, and the Goodyear Wrangler AT/S falls in line with this rating. The aggressive all-terrain model features a wraparound tread for added shoulder protection, dual self-cleaning traction lug channels, and interlocking tread blocks. This model does not have the 3PMSF symbol, so it’s not the best for deep snow, but it does offer some winter driving abilities.

This all-terrain tire can easily expel water or other liquids but has some reported issues with expelling small debris and rocks. Another downside is that it does not have a specified tread life warranty from Goodyear. Compare prices for the Goodyear Wrangler AT/S at Tire Rack and Discount Tire.

#4 Falken Wildpeak A/T3W

The Falken Wildpeak A/T3W is equipped with the 3PMSF symbol, so it’s compatible with light snow and ice as well as highways, roads, and off-road terrain. It also includes a 55,000-mile tread life warranty, making it a sound financial investment in the long term.

The Falken Wildpeak model includes deep gaps between tread blocks to ensure high-performance wet braking and hydroplane resistance, as well as specially designed shoulder blocks for added protection. The tire also features a silica tread compound, which helps it stay grippy in the snow. Its road performance makes it one of our picks for the best all-terrain tires on the market. Compare prices for the Falken Wildpeak A/T3W at Tire Rack and Discount Tire.

#5 Toyo Open Country A/T III

If you’re looking for the best all-terrain tire that won’t break the bank, check out the Toyo Open Country A/T III. It comes with an impressive 65,000-mile tread life warranty, wraparound shoulder design, and 3D multi-wave sipes for exceptional traction. This model is built for wet and dry surfaces but can be used in light mud and snow as well.

The Toyo Open Country A/T III is an excellent option for drivers interested in an all-terrain tire for heavy loads. The model also includes hydroplane resistance features for wet braking. Compare prices for the Toyo Open Country A/T III at Tire Rack and Discount Tire.

What Is an All-Terrain Tire?

All-terrain tires allow drivers to navigate highways, roads, and some off-road terrain. These models are not as heavy-duty as mud-terrain tires, but they offer longer-lasting tread and flexibility. Built with larger tread blocks and siping, all-terrain tires offer unparalleled grip on wet and dry surfaces.

Larger tread blocks create more surface area than the average all-season model, meaning the tire has additional contact with the road throughout the drive. All-terrain tires are usually designed with larger grooves between tread blocks, channeling water and debris outward. An all-terrain tire’s sidewall also comes into play in terms of its performance. Three-ply sidewalls are more resistant to chips and punctures during off-road use.

Do You Need an All-Terrain Tire?

All-terrain tires are best suited for drivers looking for flexibility. These models have more off-roading ability than a standard all-season tire but less dexterity on mud or rough surfaces than mud-terrain tires. All-terrain models perform well on snow and ice, especially models with sipes, but their rubber is not as well-equipped for temperatures below 45 degrees.

If you want to drive around town but also do some off-roading on the weekends, an all-terrain tire is your best bet. Most provide a decent tread life warranty, and you don’t have to worry about too much noise on the highway.

Cost of the Best All-Terrain Tires

All-terrain tires are undoubtedly expensive, but there are a few factors that can sway their overall price, including size, technology, and retailer. Often, the best all-terrain tires will exceed $200. To give you a clearer picture of what a high-quality all-terrain tire may cost you, we’ve detailed what some of our picks cost from Tire Rack below.

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 : $212.66 (LT265/70R17)

: $212.66 (LT265/70R17) Hankook Dynapro AT-M: $183.77 (275/55R20)

$183.77 (275/55R20) Goodyear Wrangler AT/S: $153.45 (P265/70R17)

$153.45 (P265/70R17) Toyo Open Country A/T III: $152.22 (225/65R17)

Our Top Recommendations for Tires

If you’re not sure if an all-terrain tire is the right choice for you, consider other top-rated choices. In our industry-wide review of the best tire brands, we named Michelin the best overall and Goodyear the best for durability. Both companies offer a wide range of models to choose from and are backed by long-standing industry reputations.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

One of the oldest tire companies in the industry, Michelin offers high-quality tires across the board. Some tire brands specialize in one or two types of tires, but Michelin models are a reputable choice for all-season, all-terrain, winter, summer, and highway tires. Most also have a long-lasting tread life warranty, which can make up for the high price tag.

To start comparing Michelin models, visit Tire Rack or Discount Tire. You can also read our full Michelin tires review to get more information on the brand and its popular models.

Goodyear: Best for Durability

If you’re looking for particularly long-lasting tires, consider buying a set from Goodyear. Backed by a long history in the tire industry, Goodyear models are rigorously tested for quality assurance and are built to last. Overall, we gave the brand a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating.

To start comparing Goodyear tires, visit Tire Rack or Discount Tire. Or, read our comprehensive Goodyear tires review if you’d like more details.