Goodyear Tires Review (2022)

Goodyear earned a 4.5 out of 5.0 in our most recent study, tying it for the highest score overall.

Goodyear tires are slightly more expensive on average than many competitors.

The company offers several additional warranty options for purchase.

Goodyear Review In Our Opinion: Goodyear builds quality, made-to-last tires. As the official partner of NASCAR, the tire manufacturer not only produces high-performance racing tires, but it also makes all-season passenger tires for the day-to-day commuter. While Goodyear tires may have a higher price tag, they’re a smart choice for many drivers. Industry Standing: Tire Variety: Affordability: Customer Satisfaction: Pros Tires built to last Large variety of tires Rigorous testing standards Cons More expensive than other brands 4.5

Goodyear tires have a reputation for durability and performance in all weather and road conditions, making them a favorite among off-roaders, motorbike enthusiasts, and everyday commuters.

In this article, we’ll discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Goodyear tires in detail. Rather than rate a few Goodyear tire models, we’ll review the tire manufacturer comprehensively and discuss Goodyear’s industry ratings, highest-rated models, tire costs, and customer reviews.

About Goodyear Tires

Established in 1898 in Akron, Ohio, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has become one of the industry’s premier tire brands. In 2019 alone, Goodyear sold over 155 million tires and accounted for 11 percent of the U.S. market share for passenger tires, according to Statista . Michelin, Bridgestone, and Firestone trailed behind in the single-digit percentages.

Goodyear still operates out of Akron but has expanded its operations significantly in recent years. The company produces passenger tires, aviation tires, commercial truck tires, racing tires, and recreational vehicle tires. Goodyear also owns and operates several other tire brands, such as Dunlop and Fulda. Many people also know the company from its famous Goodyear Blimp, often seen at sporting events.

Goodyear tires are known for their durable designs and materials. The company stands behind its products with long-lasting tread life warranties as well. Some Goodyear tire models, like the Assurance TripleTred All-Season, are guaranteed to last for 80,000 miles.

Cost of Goodyear Tires

In general, Goodyear tires are more expensive than average – high-quality materials, specialized designs, and rigorous testing are all reflected in the price tag. However, some Goodyear models, like the Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure, are an economical option for off-roading.

For a 2017 Toyota Camry, a popular passenger vehicle, the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife model would cost $136.99 per tire, totaling almost $550 for a full set. According to Consumer Reports, all-season tires typically cost anywhere from $80 to $120 each.

Goodyear Industry Ratings

Like many passenger tire brands, Goodyear tires must adhere to an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

Treadwear

This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov.

Traction

This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive an A rating.

Temperature

This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. Performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than an all-season tire, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

Goodyear UTQG Ratings

We detailed a few highly rated Goodyear tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from SaferCar.gov below.

Goodyear Tire Model Tire Type Treadwear Score Traction Score Temperature Resistance Assurance ComforTred Passenger

All-season

700 A B Wrangler SR-A Light truck/SUV

Highway

All-season

500 A B Fortera SL Light truck/SUV

All-season

540 A B Assurance MaxLife Passenger

Standard touring

All-season

820 A B

If you want to know more about a Goodyear tire you already own, you can check the tire’s sidewall for the UTQG grade.

Goodyear’s Most Popular Tire Models

Goodyear produces top-quality tires for both passenger and light truck/SUV models. However, some Goodyear tires are more popular than others for conditions like daily commuting or off-roading.

Gathering customer satisfaction data from Tire Rack, we outlined some of Goodyear’s most popular tire models below.

Goodyear Assurance ComforTred : An all-season touring tire designed for a quiet, cushioned ride

An all-season touring tire designed for a quiet, cushioned ride Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season : An ultra-high-performance tire with excellent handling ability that was designed with NASCAR racing in mind

An ultra-high-performance tire with excellent handling ability that was designed with NASCAR racing in mind Goodyear Assurance MaxLife : A standard touring all-season tire with a particularly long-lasting tread life and high traction rating for navigating dry and wet surfaces

A standard touring all-season tire with a particularly long-lasting tread life and high traction rating for navigating dry and wet surfaces Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar®: An off-road tire made to withstand any road condition and formulated with Kevlar for military-grade durability

These Goodyear models received a 4.0 out of 5.0 rating or higher from customers on Tire Rack and are well-regarded by industry experts.

Car Brands That Use Goodyear Tires

Goodyear makes both original equipment (OE) and replacement tires. OE tires are designed for a specific vehicle model and complement the car’s capabilities. Goodyear has produced OE tires for several luxury brands, including:

Audi

BMW

Nissan

Ferrari

Maserati

Mercedes

Land Rover

Regarding its tire warranties, Goodyear offers tread life warranties up to 80,000 miles, depending on the model. The tire manufacturer also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for most models and a 2-year/24,000-mile auto service warranty. This coverage guarantees that if a repair is defective, it will be performed again at no charge.

Goodyear Tires Buying Guide

Goodyear tires have a strong reputation for quality and design, making the brand a good choice for many drivers. But not all tires are right for all cars, locations, or seasons. In addition, there are also some of your own preferences that can factor into your decision.

Goodyear Tires: What To Consider

There are a few things to understand and consider to ensure you get the right tire for your vehicle, including:

Tread pattern: Tires are made with different tread patterns that each have distinct advantages. The most popular tread patterns are directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or combination designs.

Tires are made with different tread patterns that each have distinct advantages. The most popular tread patterns are directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or combination designs. Tire build: The most common types of tire builds are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires tend to be a little more durable overall, while bias tires have stiffer sidewalls and tend to be a little less expensive.

The most common types of tire builds are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires tend to be a little more durable overall, while bias tires have stiffer sidewalls and tend to be a little less expensive. Weather rating: Some tires are designed for all weather conditions while others may be more specific, such as snow tires.

Some tires are designed for all weather conditions while others may be more specific, such as snow tires. Tire life: Not all tires are built to last the same distance. Most come with a lifetime described in miles.

Not all tires are built to last the same distance. Most come with a lifetime described in miles. Speed rating: Tires are also rated for their maximum safe speed.

Tires are also rated for their maximum safe speed. Ride noise: Some tires can produce a lot of noise that can be heard in the cabin of the vehicle, while others are designed to be quieter.

Goodyear Tires: Understanding Tire Sizes

Manufacturers use a relatively standardized system to describe the purpose and dimensions of a tire, printed on the sidewall. This gives you all the information you need to ensure you have the correct tire for your vehicle, wheels, and usage. Using a tire listed as P215/65 R15 as an example, here’s a breakdown of what each element means:

P: The letter at the beginning of the code indicates the use. In this case, the “P” stands for “passenger,” indicating that this tire is intended for use on private passenger vehicles. Some tires may be marked as “LT” for light truck usage.

The letter at the beginning of the code indicates the use. In this case, the “P” stands for “passenger,” indicating that this tire is intended for use on private passenger vehicles. Some tires may be marked as “LT” for light truck usage. 215: The first number in the series indicates the width of the tire in millimeters. So, a P215/65 R15 tire is 215 millimeters wide.

The first number in the series indicates the width of the tire in millimeters. So, a P215/65 R15 tire is 215 millimeters wide. 65: The second number that follows the slash in the series describes the aspect ratio of the tire’s height to width as a percentage. In our example, the height of the tire is 65% of the width – roughly 140 millimeters.

The second number that follows the slash in the series describes the aspect ratio of the tire’s height to width as a percentage. In our example, the height of the tire is 65% of the width – roughly 140 millimeters. R: The second letter in the series describes the tire build. In this case, the “R” stands for radial construction. You may also see tires marked “D” for diagonal construction, or “B” for bias-ply, among others.

The second letter in the series describes the tire build. In this case, the “R” stands for radial construction. You may also see tires marked “D” for diagonal construction, or “B” for bias-ply, among others. 15: The final number in the series indicates the wheel rim diameter in inches. Our example tire is built for a 15-inch rim.

Goodyear Benefits and Services

There are a few perks and additional services that are either included with your Goodyear tire purchase or available at an additional fee.

Goodyear Tire Rebate

Goodyear offers a rebate program on some of its tires when you buy them in sets of four. The amount you can get back on your tire purchase depends on the tires you buy and whether or not you use the Goodyear credit card.

The rebate categories and eligible tires include:

$25 Back or $50 Back With Goodyear Credit Card

Assurance All-Season

Kelly Edge All-Season

Kelly Edge All-Season Performance

$50 Back or $100 Back With Goodyear Credit Card

Assurance MaxLife

Eagle Sport All-Season

Eagle Sport All-Season ROF

Eagle Sport All-Season SoundComfort Technology

Wrangler Workhorse AT (excludes C-Type)

Wrangler Workhorse AT (Light Truck)

Wrangler Workhorse HT (excludes C-Type)

Wrangler Workhorse HT (Light Truck)

$75 Back or $150 Back With Goodyear Credit Card

Assurance ComfortDrive

Wrangler AT Adventure w/ Kevlar

Wrangler DuraTrac

$100 Back or $200 Back With Goodyear Credit Card

Assurance WeatherReady

Eagle Exhilarate

Wrangler Steadfast HT

Goodyear Additional Tire Coverage

Goodyear offers a few additional coverage plans for your tires that can help protect your investment.

Road Hazard Warranty

Goodyear’s manufacturer warranty does not cover damage from foreign objects and other road hazards, but you can purchase it. The Road Hazard warranty offers the following time-based coverage:

First year: Free replacement

Free replacement Second year: Driver pays 50% of replacement cost

Driver pays 50% of replacement cost Third year: Driver pays 75% of replacement cost

Goodyear Tire Protection Plan

Goodyear also offers a more comprehensive service package that adds some useful benefits on top of the extra coverage. This includes three years of flat tire repair and replacement coverage. You also get a three-year alignment program as part of the deal, which includes the following covered services:

Alignment check and maintenance every six months or 6,000 miles

Inspection of tire condition, air pressure, steering, and suspension

Front and rear-end mechanical adjustments as needed

Electronic and road tests to confirm adherence to your car manufacturer’s specifications

Nationwide coverage availability

Goodyear Customer Reviews

A good indicator of a tire brand’s overall quality is its customer reviews. When it comes to Goodyear tires, customer satisfaction is relatively high, with many reviews mentioning strong treadwear performance.

Below, we’ve outlined a few customer reviews to give a better understanding of Goodyear tires’ strengths and weaknesses.

Positive Experiences with Goodyear Tires

“[Goodyear Assurance MaxLife tires] were on my Chrysler 200 Limited Platinum 4-cylinder when purchased new in 2017. Overall, they are a good tire. They are at 4/32 at 40,631, rotated regularly, which is the best mileage I’ve ever gotten out of a tire.”

– via Tire Rack

“[I] drove on a 1,500-mile road trip loaded down through mountains, in heavy rain, on dry hot roads and highways, as well as long gravel roads and uneven pothole-filled grass fields. No sign of any uneven or excess wear [on the Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar]. Good ride and little, if any, noise.”

– via Tire Rack

Negative Experiences with Goodyear Tires

“When new, [the Goodyear Integrity tires] were passable, but without winter tires to change into, they are not fit for year-round service in a four-season climate. They are easily flummoxed by any slipperiness, be it slush, ice, or melted snow.”

– via Tire Rack

“[Goodyear Wrangler HP All-Weather] tires came with [my vehicle] purchase. So far, I’m not happy to be shopping for new tires with such little wear. To date, I have experienced spinning from good rain downpours and wet roads.”

– via Tire Rack

Goodyear Tires: Conclusion

In our 2021 tire industry review, we gave Goodyear tires a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating and selected the manufacturer as our pick for the most durable tires. Goodyear offers a variety of tire options, especially for all-terrain vehicles and light trucks/SUVs. Its innovative technology, positive customer feedback, and renowned industry reputation make it a strong option for many drivers. We only wish Goodyear offered a few more cost-effective models.

Goodyear Tires: Recommended Competitors

Goodyear is a standout choice for many tire models, but it’s worth considering other tire manufacturers for additional and, in some cases, more affordable options. Other well-regarded brands that scored highly in our 2021 tire review include Michelin and Cooper.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

Michelin is one of Goodyear’s top competitors, and for good reason. The tire manufacturer produces excellent tire options across all categories, including all-season tires, summer tires, and all-terrain tires. Michelin models, like Goodyear tires, may have a higher price tag, but their high-quality rubber and designs make them a worthwhile investment.

Cooper: Most Affordable

Drivers shopping for an affordable tire manufacturer that doesn’t compromise on quality should look to Cooper. A relatively new tire manufacturer, Cooper makes replacement models starting as low as $84 per tire. The tire manufacturer offers long-lasting treadwear warranties up to 80,000 miles, placing it in leagues with the industry’s more mature players, such as Goodyear.

Goodyear Tires: FAQ

Is Goodyear tires a good brand? Goodyear is a good brand of tires. The company tied for the top score in our most recent industry-wide tire study, earning especially high scores for its industry reputation and customer satisfaction ratings. What company makes Goodyear tires? Goodyear tires are made by the company Goodyear Dunlop – USA. The company also makes Dunlop, Fulda, Falken, and Kelly tires. Where are Goodyear tires made? Goodyear tires are made in North America in Akron, Ohio. However, the company also has small operations in India, Malaysia, Turkey, and Venezuela. What Goodyear tires are being recalled? In 2022, Goodyear issued a recall for its G159 tires, size 275/70R22.5. These tires are primarily used on recreational vehicles (RVs).

