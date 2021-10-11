Enjoy This Cool Gallery of The Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept!

Not to be outdone by the GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept, Ford has pulled the cover off the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept. Based on the 2022 Expedition, the Timberline Off-Grid showed its rugged self to the world during the 2021 edition of the Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia. “The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept provides a futuristic view of how family adventurers can potentially get even more out of an Expedition Timberline, including the absolute best mobile basecamp,” said Robert Varto, program manager of the concept, during the event.

Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept

The Timberline Off-Grid Concept is hardwired with DeeZee Rock Rail Hoop Steps, 17-inch Method Race Wheels with Bead Grip technology, and 35-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires. The 2.5-inch FOX Performance Elite Series shocks have Dual Speed Compression adjusters and remote reservoirs front and rear. A 50-inch Rigid light bar sits above the windshield with an additional Rigid 20-inch light bar below the grille. Meanwhile, D-SS Rigid side shooter cube lights are installed atop the hood.

As a mobile campsite on wheels, the concept includes a Thule Tepui Explorer tent with crossbars that attach to its roof rails, an Overland Vehicle Systems’ Nomadic 180-degree awning, and a Wild Land portable privacy room shower.

The Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept has 12.6 inches of ground clearance. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Special Turtleback Trailer

The Turtleback Expedition Series Trailer accommodates the two-burner propane stove and deep-well sink, a pair of drop-down tables, a 42-gallon water tank, a six-gallon water heater with an external shower hookup, and a pancake propane tank. Additional available options include a refrigerator and a 100-watt solar panel.

Special Treatments

And to top it all off, that’s a CG Detroit custom topographic wrap over that Forged Green exterior paint. On the inside, you close the shades and snuggle up with that special somebody, thanks to the custom Luno camping mattress.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.