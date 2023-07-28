2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition Dishes Out Those Fun Summer Vibes

Like the modern-day Ranger Splash, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition is a colorful throwback come to life. Ford is paying homage to the original Free Wheeling package available in the late 1970s and early ’80s for the F-100, F-150, Bronco, and Econoline van. Many advertisements at the time pictured Ford’s “Free Wheeling” trucks at the beach, on the ranch, or carrying bicycles in the bed. Similar to how Ford and many other automakers do today, the Free Wheeling trucks back then were geared toward the younger generation.

“The Ford Free Wheeling package was developed to appeal to younger customers,” said Ted Ryan, Archives and Heritage Brand Manager for Ford. “The Free Wheeling Broncos were as popular as they were distinctive.”

Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition

Just as it was a limited thing over 40 years ago, it will be the same for the 2024 model year. The order books are open as of July 25th, 2023, but it’s a narrow window to get your name in if you want one. What hasn’t changed are the sunset-inspired gradients characteristic of the Free Wheeling package. Like the originals, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition features reflective red, orange, yellow, and silver graphics on the side, liftgate, and hood. Meanwhile, the interior is dressed in Black Onyx and Dark Space Grey with sun-colored seat inserts and ombre stitching.

“Bronco customers appreciate its heritage,” said Jason Hyde, Bronco Sport Marketing Manager. “After such a great response to the reimagined Bronco Sport Free Wheeling project vehicle in 2021, we decided to bring this special edition that ties Bronco Sport to its fun-loving roots.”

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition.

Black Appearance Package

With the reintroduction of the Free Wheeling package, Ford is also making available a Black Appearance package for the 2024 Bronco Sport. The package decks the Bronco Sport out with Matte Black 17-inch wheels, Matte Black hood graphics, a Shadow Black roof, black accent trim badges, and a Smoked Chrome Ford oval. Drivers will find Sport Contour seats and a modified airbag cover with a black bucking Bronco badge.

“Bronco Sport customers have been asking for the stylish black finishes available on the F-150, Maverick, and Mustang, and we’re delivering with the new Black Appearance Package,” Hyde said. “It also builds on the night sky gauge cluster graphics that Bronco Sport customers see that plays a startup screen featuring the Milky Way.”

The Free Wheeling and Black Appearance packages are available for the Big Bend trim level. In the fall of 2021, Automoblog had the chance to experience the famed “Bronco Mountain” during Motor Bella at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Bronco Mountain includes a water fording demonstration, a twist test section, a deep sand drive, and a climb up a 38-degree incline.

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. He is a Midwest Automotive Media Association member and on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation. Like many Detroiters, Carl is holding out for a Lions Super Bowl win.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.