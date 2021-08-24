Ford Bronco Riptide Project: Custom-Built For That Sunny West Coast Life

Building upon Bronco’s “Built Wild” tagline is the Riptide project vehicle, perfect for beach bums and those soaking in the West Coast lifestyle. The Bronco Riptide project is built not just to show off Ford’s versatility in adapting to multiple active lifestyles. It also showcases the slew of factory-backed accessory options available to Bronco buyers.

“We wanted the vehicle to demonstrate how Bronco customers can personalize their vehicle, letting different types of customers visualize what they might want to do with their future Bronco,” said Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer. “For this Bronco Riptide project, we imagined a customer who enjoys the open air and a free-spirited West Coast lifestyle.”

Bronco Riptide: Sun, Sand & Surf

The Riptide starts with a 2021 Bronco four-door with the Sasquatch Package, the new Bronco’s most off-road focused package with 17-inch wheels (Beadlock rings are optional) and 35-inch mud-terrain tires. The package also includes Dana AdvanTEK electronic-locking front and rear axles, a lifted suspension with position-sensitive Bilstein long-travel dampers, and seven G.OA.T. (Go Over Any Terrain) driving modes.

Under the hood is a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels via a standard 10-speed automatic transmission. And remember, Bronco Sasquatch originally came with an automatic gearbox only, but Ford has changed its mind and is now offering a seven-speed manual with the Sasquatch package.

California Dreaming

The Riptide is brimming with beach-ready factory accessories, all of which are available to retail customers upon purchasing. It has a Bestop mesh Bimini top and tubular doors in place of the stock roof and doors. It also has a Takima bike rack (with Santa Cruz mountain bikes), a Rigid LED light bar, mirror-mounted off-road lights, and a custom front bumper.

In addition, Bronco Riptide’s Velocity Blue paint finish evokes the color of the deep blue sea. At the same time, the marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring allow ocean dwellers to have a carefree day at the shore. And yes, Bronco Riptide has bespoke surfboard racks and a pair of Almond surfboards to complete the beach bum vibe. “Thanks to the Bronco modular design, we were able to outfit the vehicle with adventure gear that allows for freedom and versatility,” Coolsaet added.

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Availability

The good news is you can build a Bronco for any active or outdoorsy lifestyle. The 2021 Bronco two-door and four-door are available to order now. Also available is the Bronco Sport if you want a soft-roading crossover with comparable boxy styling.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.