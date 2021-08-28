2022 Ford Explorer ST & ST-Line Overview: Engine Specs, Cool Styling Updates & New Tech Features

Performance meets style. That’s the idea behind the 2022 Ford Explorer ST lineup, now expanded to include two new offerings: the Explorer ST rear-wheel drive and the Explorer ST-Line. “We’ve taken Explorer, already the all-time best-selling SUV, and given our customers the chance to put the emphasis on the things they value most,” said Jeff Marentic, Ford marketing manager. “For on-road performance and styling, our new rear-wheel-drive Explorer ST and new Explorer ST-Line are specifically designed to appeal to new customer groups with different adventure needs.”

2022 Ford Explorer ST

Although rear-wheel drive is standard, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST is available with four-wheel drive. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter EcoBoost married to a 10-speed automatic. With a tank of premium fuel, the engine cranks out a max of 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft. of torque. “No two SUV drivers use their vehicles the same way, so our goal is to meet the needs of as many as possible,” explained Lee Newcombe, Ford Explorer marketing manager. “Four-wheel drive capability is great if you need it, but if you don’t, you shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

2022 Ford Explorer ST. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line

The Explorer ST-Line includes different appearance and tech upgrades to help set it apart from its other Explorer brethren. Positioned between the XLT and Limited, the ST-Line was designed for those who like the performance-inspired feel of Ford’s ST brand but don’t require its full power and capability, or price for that matter (the ST-Line’s starting MSRP is $7,570 less than the Explorer ST). “These changes to the Explorer lineup were guided by what our customers told us they wanted,” Newcombe added.

From the outside, the ST-Line is nearly similar to the Explorer ST. The ST-Line rides on 20-inch machined aluminum wheels and features a blacked-out grille, gloss-black hood badging, black-out treatments for the headlamps and taillamps, and dual exhaust tips. Under the hood is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 300 horsepower. Like the Explorer ST, the ST-Line also makes use of a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“Explorer customers have very well received the ST brand since it arrived two years ago,” Newcombe said. “With the addition of Explorer ST-Line, Explorer will offer the broadest performance-inspired lineup in the segment.”

On the inside, the ST-Line serves up nearly everything a modern driver could want. Heated Ebony Black ActiveX seats with Miko inserts, heated steering wheel, scuff plates, premium floor mats, and red accent stitching throughout are standard. Available features include a 12-speaker B&O sound system, wireless charging pad, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a 360-degree camera. Also available is Ford’s Co-Pilot360 Assist technology, which includes Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and voice-activated navigation.

















2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photos: Ford Motor Company.

2022 Ford Explorer Warranty

Every new Ford vehicle comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, extending that warranty may be a good idea. Before making a decision, see this helpful guide to Ford’s factory warranty.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Ford Explorer, including the ST and ST-Line, will arrive at dealers later this year. More detailed pricing info will be available at that time.

