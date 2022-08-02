2023 Ford Maverick Tremor to Offer All-Wheel Drive, Trail Control, New Styling & More

Like its Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty brethren, the Maverick will soon have a Tremor package available for its XLT and Lariat trim levels. The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor will offer a one-inch lift, off-road-oriented suspension, all-wheel drive, and various exterior design cues. Within the Maverick lineup, the Tremor will serve as an entry-level option for buyers who want off-road capability and on-road comfort in the city.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor: What It Offers

Under the hood of the Maverick Tremor is a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. An eight-speed automatic with a heavy-duty transmission cooler sends power to an all-wheel drive system new to the Maverick. As described by Ford, the system includes a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock that can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel.

Selectable drive modes include pavement, mud, sand, snow, and tow/haul. When properly equipped, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor has a max tow rating of 2,000 lbs. and a max payload of 1,200 lbs. The base curb weight of the Maverick Tremor is about 3,800 lbs.

Every Maverick Tremor is standard with Trail Control, something Ford refers to as “cruise control for off-road driving.” According to Ford, drivers can set a speed at which the Maverick will manage throttle and braking while they focus on steering through challenging conditions like mud or dirt. With or without Trail Control engaged, off-road obstacles are made easier with the Maverick Tremor’s 235/65R17 all-terrain tires.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Exterior Design

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor looks the part with its unique grille finish, signature tow hooks, and blacked-out headlamps, taillamps, and Ford logos. Buyers can pick the available Tremor Appearance Package, which includes a Carbonized Gray roof and mirror caps, plus black side graphics on the hood and lower body. Inside the Maverick Tremor are Black Onyx seats with orange accents.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Availability

Adding the Tremor package to the 2023 Ford Maverick will set you back just shy of $3,000. The Tremor Appearance Package has an MSRP of $1,495. The Maverick and both Tremor packages will be available for order in September 2022.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.