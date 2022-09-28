2023 Ford Super Duty Revealed: Engine Updates, New Technology, Safety Features & More

Ford introduced its 2023 Super Duty shortly after Chevy debuted its updated Silverado HD. It’s no secret the two American brands are engaged in a longstanding rivalry over who sells the most trucks. Ford had the edge in 2021 by selling 380,000 more trucks than Chevrolet, and it seems the dominance will continue with the 2023 Ford Super Duty.

“Super Duty customers are builders – the backbone of our communities and our economy,” said Jim Farley, Ford President and CEO. “We poured every ounce of know-how and ingenuity into developing the truck of their dreams – smarter, more powerful, full of clever features and technology.”

2023 Ford Super Duty: What’s New?

The 2023 Ford Super Duty is all-new from the ground up, marking the fifth generation of the brand’s iconic workhorse. It starts with a new façade with signature C-shaped LED driving lights like in the F-150 and Maverick, while most of the updates are more focused on adding power under the hood and fancy new tech. Ford has yet to reveal the horsepower, torque, and towing numbers. Still, it promises all engines will offer best-in-class numbers.

Gone is the base 6.2-liter V8 engine from the outgoing Super Duty. In its place is a more potent 6.8-liter V8 that pumps out more low-end torque to “make starting on steep grades and merging onto highways easier,” said Ford. Meanwhile, the 7.3-liter V8 has a revised air intake to produce what Ford is hoping is the most horsepower and torque in its class.

Ford adds the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 can now go longer between oil changes, but what really caught our attention is an all-new, high-output version of the 6.7-liter V8 diesel mill. Ford claims the hotrod diesel will boast the highest horsepower and torque ratings with a new turbocharger, updated exhaust manifolds, and bespoke ECU tuning. Four-wheel drive is standard on XLT trims and above, and all engine choices receive a standard 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission.

Having more torque to move mountains is one thing, but confident towing is another matter. According to Ford, over 96 percent of heavy-duty truck owners use their vehicles to pull big loads, so it made sure to equip the 2023 Super Duty with nifty towing-related assist technologies. “Our goal was to leave drivers with zero blind spots, even when towing the longest trailers,” said Andrew Kernahan, 2023 Ford Super Duty Chief Engineer. “Hitching and towing has never been easier.”

The newest Ford Super Duty has a 360-degree trailer camera to offer a bird’s-eye view of the trailer to eliminate blind spots while moving or maneuvering. There’s also an attachable blind-spot information system for fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailers. At the same time, onboard scales can estimate the cargo weight in real-time and show the remaining capacity via the center touchscreen, in the taillights, or using the FordPass app.

Other noteworthy features include a Tailgate Down Reverse Camera and Sensing System, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist (which automatically backs up the truck and aligns the hitch ball to the trailer receiver), and a new trailer navigation feature that plots the fastest and safest routes using the trailer dimensions and weight.

2023 Ford Super Duty. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Safety Comes First

The 2023 Ford Super Duty is home to an array of top-notch safety features and new-age driver assistance technology. It has a full-color heads-up display (HUD), intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane centering, trailer theft alert, forward and reverse sensing systems, and front and rear brake assist. Meanwhile, a new Fleet Start Inhibit function allows Ford Pro customers to schedule timeframes in fleet operations.

The new Ford Super Duty is the first pickup with 5G capability using the AT&T 5G network and a 5G modem from Qualcomm Technologies. The system enables Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 10 devices to offer superior connectivity for work and play. Of course, 5G connectivity means over-the-air updates are standard to optimize the truck with software improvements over its usable life.

Seven Grille Designs

Ford was keen on differentiating each trim of the 2023 Super Duty, so it made no less than seven new front grille designs to make each truck unique. In addition, LED headlights are available across the lineup. We’re glad those long-side vents are not merely a design touch as they improve the truck’s aero efficiency by reducing the air pressure inside the engine bay.

Furthermore, Ford offers the STX, Sport, and Black appearance packages with varying paint, wheel, and trim combinations to add a custom touch. New for 2023 is the XL Off-Road Package for the F-250 and F-350 that adds 33-inch knobby tires, axle vent tubes, skid plates, a raised air dam, and an electronic locking rear differential. Lastly, the Tremor Off-Road Package has bespoke suspension tuning (with a lifted front end), a Dana front axle with an LSD and vent tubes, 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear tires, and selectable driving modes.

Inside, the new Super Duty gets an eight-inch infotainment screen (XL) and an available 12-inch display for higher-trim models. The standard features list includes a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, four USB ports, Ford’s Max Recline seats, a 640-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system with eight speakers (an 18-speaker B&O premium audio system is available), and Alexa connectivity.

2023 Ford Super Duty: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Ford Super Duty will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2023. Other trim variants and features will start trickling down by spring 2023. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we estimate the base XL to begin at about $43,500 and up to $96,000 for the top-of-the-line Super Duty Limited.

