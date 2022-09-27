2024 Chevy Silverado HD: Renewed Styling, Updated Interior, Increased Power, New ZR2 Trim & More

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD (2500 and 3500) will arrive with new facades, a new interior with boatloads of tech, and updated powertrains. The Silverado HD remains available in regular, double, and crew cab body styles with standard rear-wheel drive and an optional all-wheel drivetrain for most trims. At the same time, dual rear wheels are still optional for the 3500 and offer the highest trailering capacity – up to 36,000 lbs. – across the entire Silverado HD lineup.

“We’ve designed the Silverado HD to be our customer’s favored choice for true truck capability,” said Scott Bell, Chevrolet Vice President. “The enhancements to the 2024 model build on its core strengths to provide an even stronger balance of the design, strength, and confidence that makes tackling the hard jobs, including trailering, easier and more convenient than ever.”

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD: What’s New?

Lots of changes are in store for the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD. All trim variants from the base Work Truck (WT) to the posh High Country have undergone a facelift with new C-shaped LED driving lights, new headlight clusters, and a redesigned front grille like the 2022 Silverado 1500. Meanwhile, the LTZ, High Country, and new-for-2024 ZR2 trims get dual projector headlight clusters that project animated lighting sequences upon approaching or departing the truck.

Other significant changes include new wheel and tire options, a CornerStep rear bumper, bed steps, a Durabed cargo box, and an available Multi-Flex tailgate. Chevrolet is retaining the Z71 Sport, Z71 Chrome Sport, Alaskan Snow Plow, and Midnight editions for the Silverado HD.

2024 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD (dually). Photo: Chevrolet.

Interior Treatments

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD is home to an updated dashboard with an all-digital theme, but you’ll need to choose from the LT trim upwards to get the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.4-inch infotainment display. Neat features like wireless smartphone charging, more cupholders, second-row climate vents and HVAC controls, and nifty cubby holes are part of the revamp.

Of course, higher trim levels have genuine wood accents and premium cowhide upholstery. “It’s a more open-feeling and contemporary interior that passengers will find inviting,” said Phil Zak, Executive Director of Global Chevrolet Design.

Revised Powertrains

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD has a new Allison 10-speed automatic (with closer gear ratios) for the standard 6.6-liter V8 gas engine and the optional 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8. The automaker claims the new 10-speed makes better use of the gas and diesel mill’s peak torque output. Speaking of which, the Duramax now makes 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft. of torque (with 25 percent more low-end torque) thanks to a new turbocharger, a more efficient combustion system, and an updated engine management system.

In addition, gas-fed Silverado HDs now have a 26,000 lbs. Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR), up from the 24,000 lbs. of the outgoing model. The towing prowess remains unchanged despite the hardware updates; the 2024 Silverado 2500 and 3500 can still tow a maximum of 22,500 and 36,000 lbs., respectively (and when properly equipped).

Advanced Safety & New Trailering Technology

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD has a suite of advanced driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control, front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, front collision alert, lane departure warning, and following distance indicator. It also gets new “customer-focused” trailering technologies like:

GCW Alert: Issues a notification to the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight has exceeded the Silverado HD’s GCWR.

Issues a notification to the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight has exceeded the Silverado HD’s GCWR. Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailer: Compensates for the added drag and braking distances when towing.

Compensates for the added drag and braking distances when towing. Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert: Extends the blind zone area for better awareness and safety when towing long or heavy loads.

Extends the blind zone area for better awareness and safety when towing long or heavy loads. Enhanced Transparent Trailer: Expands the existing Transparent Trailer tech by working with gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailers.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD. Photo: Chevrolet.

High Country, Midnight Edition & ZR2

Chevy said the range-topping Silverado HD High Country is the “most meticulously crafted” trim in Chevy’s lineup. It has a Nightshift Blue interior with Jet Black and Umber accents, premium Ares leather upholstery with fabric piping, High Country embroidery, open-pore wood trim, and exclusive 20-inch bright chrome wheels. The standard features list for the High Country includes power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system with seven speakers and stainless steel speaker grilles, and rain-sensing wipers.

You can also opt for the Silverado HD High Country Midnight Edition. This adds black chrome accents, black badges, 20-inch glossy black wheels, and dark-themed side steps, to name a few. Moreover, Chevy will unleash a ZR2 variant of the Silverado HD in mid to late 2023, and you can expect it to come with a bevy of proven off-road hardware like in the Silverado 1500 ZR2.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2023. Pricing and related info remain forthcoming. In the meantime, our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on Chevy HD trucks.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.

