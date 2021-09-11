2022 Chevy Silverado Revealed: Engine Updates, New ZR2 Trim, Super Cruise Capability & More

The 2022 Chevy Silverado is coming to town, complete with new exterior designs, a ZR2 trim level, increased torque output, and hands-free driver assistance features. While the new ZR2 is exciting, and the LT will still be a great overall value, it’s the High Country buyers who will be in for a real treat. As always, designers at GM went over the top with the truck’s already swanky interior. In this article, we will cover the high points of the 2022 Silverado and what we know so far.

2022 Chevy Silverado: Engine & Powertrain

Let’s start with the good stuff! Although it’s considered the Silverado’s base motor, the 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output engine packs a healthy punch. For the 2022 model year, the 2.7-liter arrives with a more rigid cylinder block and a 30 percent stiffer crankshaft. “The engine maintains its fully forged bottom end as well as technology used in diesel engines to deliver on truck durability,” Chevrolet said in a statement.

As of this writing, the new 2.7-liter Turbo is expected to deliver 420 lb-ft. of torque, a 20 percent increase over the current engine. According to Chevrolet, the eight-speed automatic attached to the 2.7-liter Turbo will offer quicker downshifts and smoother shifting overall. The max tow rating is 9,500 lbs. (two-wheel drive configuration).

Likewise, the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel will offer more towing capacity. According to Chevrolet, the new Duramax will have a max towing capacity of 13,300 lbs. in a two-wheel drive configuration. That’s a hefty 4,000 lbs. over the current engine! Chassis changes to the 1500-series trucks allowed for the increase in towing capacity for 2022 (Chevy did something similar with their HD trucks in 2020).

Of course, the 5.3-liter and 6.2 V8 will be in the lineup. The 5.3 will deliver 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque, while the 6.2 offers up 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque. The 5.3, 6.2, and the Duramax are all paired to a 10-speed automatic. Official EPA fuel economy figures for the 2022 Silverado are forthcoming.

2022 Chevy Silverado lineup. Photo: Chevrolet.

Exterior Design

Every trim level for the 2022 Chevy Silverado benefits from a new front fascia and grille design. The idea here was to lower the headlamps to emphasize the truck’s profile and stance. On LT models and above, the wing-shaped daytime running lamps feature animated lighting sequences when approaching, starting, or walking away from the vehicle. Astute Silverado fans may remember those daytime running lamps were first introduced in 2019.

There won’t be a dent if you drop your toolbox in the bed while on the job with Howie Long. The 2022 Chevy Silverado retains its roll-formed high-strength steel bed with 12 standard tie-downs, an available power tailgate, and a six-position Multi-Flex tailgate. The new ZR2 includes a black hood insert, a unique grille with integrated lighting, special badging, 18-inch wheels, and a “flow-tie” emblem.

New exterior colors include Dark Ash, Sand Dune, and the recently named Glacier Blue Metallic, which came from the Chevy Truck Legends crowd.

Interior Treatments

The 2022 Chevy Silverado will offer a refreshed interior, starting with new materials for every trim level for a more premium look and feel. The instrument panel includes a 13.4-inch touchscreen, along with another 12.3-inch digital and configurable cluster. An electronic shift controller is available for models with bucket seats.

Like we mentioned at the beginning, High Country buyers are in for a real treat. New interior elements for the top trim level include authentic open-pore wood, custom perforation and stitching patterns for the leather seats, and stainless steel speaker grilles for the Bose stereo. Two interior themes are available for the High Country: Jet Black or Nightshift Blue.

2022 Chevy Silverado High Country interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

Tech & Connectivity Features

The 2022 Chevy Silverado will offer a nice array of features when it comes to interior technology and connectivity. Silverado LT models and above come with Google capability and compatibility. Drivers can control certain vehicle functions by saying, “Hey Google” or pressing the “push to talk” button on the steering wheel. Drivers can use voice commands to call or text friends, listen to music, set reminders, or even change the temperature in the cabin. The Google suite complements other available tech features like wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

Super Cruise Capability

The 2022 Silverado will be the first Chevy truck offered with Super Cruise. In so many words, Super Cruise can automatically steer, brake, and keep the vehicle positioned on the highway in certain, optimal conditions. With an attentive driver, and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise permits hands-free operation of the vehicle. Cadillac first debuted the technology in 2017 for the CT6.

Our sister publication, AutoVision News, published two brief but thorough guides to Super Crusie, including how to engage the feature and what specific technologies it uses. The first guide is more of a general overview, while the second details some of the new features for 2021 and how they work.

Other standard safety features for the 2022 Chevy Silverado include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. An HD Rear Vision Camera and Buckle to Drive are also standard.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2. Photo: Chevrolet.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2: Off-Road Fun!

No doubt Silverado fans will enjoy the ZR2 (and why let GMC have all the fun with its AT4 lineup). From the factory, the Silverado ZR2 will offer Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers (with three connected chambers for fluid flow), front and rear e-lockers, 33-inch off-road MT tires, underbody skid plates, and a high-approach steel front bumper to allow for a 31.8-degree approach angle.

The ZR2 is standard with the 6.2 V8 and 10-speed automatic. When Terrian Mode is engaged, the ZR2 will perform one-pedal rock crawling. The max payload of the ZR2 is 1,440 lbs., while the max towing capacity is 8,900 lbs.

Chevy Silverado Warranty

Every Chevy Silverado is standard with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The powertrain warranty extends to five years or 100,000 miles if you opt for the Duramax diesel. Depending on how often you plan on driving your new Silverado, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before making a decision, see this comprehensive guide to Chevy’s warranty.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Chevy Silverado will arrive at dealerships this coming spring. Complete pricing information will be announced closer to that time. If you are in the market for a new Silverado, this free and easy search tool* will help you get started. It will show you dealer inventory in your area and which dealerships are offering the best prices. Trucks can get expensive fast, so make sure you obtain the invoice price right off the bat.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.

