Ford Rolls Out New Mustang Ice White Appearance Package For 2022

Ford is going all ’90s lately. They recently unveiled the Splash Package for the Ranger, a throwback to the era of compact discs and Super Nintendos. And now, it’s all about the Fox Body Mustang! Ford is introducing the Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package for both the Mustang coupe and Mach-E. This marks the first time in nearly 30 years Ford is offering a white-on-white Mustang and the first time ever for the coupe.

“Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Mustang Ice White Edition could – just like the original ’93 Triple White Fox Body feature Mustang – become one of the hot collectibles of future generations,” said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. “We are proud to continue a longstanding Mustang tradition of continuously offering fresh, new styling options for customers to empower them to make their Mustang an extension of who they are.”

Mustang Ice White Appearance Package: Mach-E

The Ice White Edition Package will be available for Mach-E Premium models. The exterior color is called Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, which is offset slightly by the Oxford White pony badge. The package also adds 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with Oxford White-painted pockets.

On the inside, drivers are treated to a Light Space Gray color for the seats, center console, and door-panel armrests. A Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel plus an Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel add a cool chill to the interior layout.

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Mustang Ice White Appearance Package: Coupe

Available for the EcoBoost and GT Premium fastback, the Mustang Ice White Edition is an eye-catching Oxford White from top to bottom. Reminiscent of the 1993 Triple White Fox Body Mustang, this modern pony rides on 19×9-inch wheels in matching Oxford White with machine-surfaced pockets. A sleek black and white combo resonates throughout the interior, complete with accent stitching on the center console, door panels, shifter boot, and headrest.

Pricing & Availability

The Mustang Ice White Appearance Package will arrive for both the Mach-E and Coupe in early 2022. The 2022 Mustang Mach-E starts at $42,895* (not including the $7,500 federal tax credit). The 2022 Mustang Coupe starts at $27,205.*

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.

