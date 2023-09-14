2024 Ford F-150: New Powertrain Options, Revised Styling, Pro Access Tailgate, Lower Hybrid Pricing & More

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show hosted the 2024 Ford F-150, the latest iteration of the 14th-generation truck that debuted in 2021. The F-Series remains America’s bestselling full-size truck for the past 46 years, generating more revenue than Netflix or Starbucks. Buyers can’t get enough of the F-150. And so Ford is back for 2024 with a “built-tough” construction, potent engine options, stout towing capabilities, and multiple configurations to ensure the right F-150 for every job or industry.

Overall, the blue oval has upped the stakes for the 2024 Ford F-150. It has a redesigned face, updated features, more standard technology, a lower-cost hybrid option, an innovative Pro Access Tailgate, and Ford’s proprietary Pro Power Onboard system that turns any F-150 into a generator.

“Built Ford Tough is more than a motto; we promise to always strive for more and never rest for F-150 owners,” said John Emmert, Ford Truck general manager. “We see it as our duty to deliver what our customers want and need and what they never thought possible.”

2024 Ford F-150: What’s New?

The latest Ford F-150 has a new full-width grille design with new appearance treatments on higher-trim models. Ford removed the base naturally-aspirated 3.3-liter V6 engine, making the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost the new standard motor with more power than before, although the automaker has yet to reveal the exact numbers. For reference, the outgoing F-150’s 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 has 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft. of torque.

Moreover, Ford is dropping prices on the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid, promising to make it as affordable as an F-150 with the optional 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. The F-150’s optional Pro Access Tailgate is worthy of praise with its hinged middle portion that opens like a regular door, enabling unfettered access to the bed even when towing a trailer.

2024 Ford F-150 XLT. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2024 Ford F-150 Configurations

The 2024 Ford F-150 is available in a regular, extended cab (SuperCab), or crew cab (SuperCrew) body style with three bed lengths. Drivelines include a standard rear-wheel drive setup and an optional four-wheel drive system. However, the F-150 Limited, Tremor, Raptor, and Raptor R come exclusively with 4WD. Ford claims maximum towing of up to 13,500 lbs. and 2,455 lbs. of payload when properly equipped.

The new standard engine is a 325-horsepower 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, while a 400-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 are available. The F-150 Raptor has a custom 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque, but the Raptor R has a burly 5.2-liter supercharged V8 with 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft. of torque.

Moreover, the lower-priced PowerBoost hybrid combines a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, an electric motor, and a modest battery pack to produce 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft. of torque. “We’re making hybrids more accessible to customers, giving them the power of choice by offering it at the same price as the 3.5-liter EcoBoost,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales and Trucks at Ford Blue. “This is the latest example of Ford democratizing technology for all truck customers.”

Pro Power Onboard

Besides the lower base price, the standard Pro Power Onboard system is an excellent reason for choosing the F-150 Powerboost hybrid. It receives a standard 2.4 kW inverter to power gadgets, tools, and electrical appliances for up to 85 hours with a full tank of gas. However, Ford said nearly three in four PowerBoost buyers select the optional 7.2 kW inverter that could supply 32 hours of electricity for welding and energy-intensive machinery.

Ford Pro Access Tailgate

Ford’s been tinkering with tailgate innovations since the Model A debuted in 1927. Its latest offering is the Pro Access Tailgate, allowing users to open a small part of the tailgate like a regular car door. The system includes a broader step cut-out and a deeper bumper for easier ingress and egress when loading or unloading your stuff.

Furthermore, the opening section of the Pro Acess Tailgate could swing 37 degrees, 70 degrees, or 100 degrees, allowing bed access without swinging open the door fully. Of course, the entire tailgate could still open conventionally by pressing a button on the key fob. If you find the Pro Access Tailgate a bit gimmicky, the new F-150 remains available with a classic tailgate design.

Even if you don’t get the Pro Access Tailgate, all F-150 trucks have a new bed storage box behind either rear wheel well. The storage compartment is small enough to blend seamlessly with the bedside while having enough room to store work gloves, flashlights, jumper cables, and tie-down straps. The storage box has a locking mechanism for added security.

Ford has updated its off-road-ready F-150 Tremor and Raptor trucks. The former receives an optional modular front bumper, a unique front grille, an LED lightbar, a front brush guard, and a 12,000-lbs. WARN winch co-developed with Ford Performance. Other changes include new Tremor side decals, custom running boards, and bespoke interior stitching.

On the other hand, the almighty F-150 Raptor gets Fox Dual Live Valve dampers with position-sensitive compression and continuously variable rebound control. The new electronic shock absorbers respond to revised Ford algorithms that adjust the damping a hundred times per second. Rounding out the changes is a new modular front bumper, a factory-installed LED lightbar, forged front tow hooks, a new terrain management system with up to seven driving modes, and new hood graphics, to name a few.

Ford BlueCruise

The 2024 Ford F-150 comes with a 90-day trial of BlueCruise 1.2, a hands-free driving assist technology (customers activate the service annually or monthly after the free trial period). Ford BlueCruise 1.2 has new capabilities like hands-free lane changing, lane change assist, and in-lane repositioning.

Moreover, all variants have advanced driving aids like pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The F-150 has a modernized SYNC 4 infotainment system featuring a 12-inch center touchscreen, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and an available heads-up display (HUD) with custom views.

2024 Ford F-150: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Ford F-150 will begin arriving in showrooms by early 2024. While Ford promises to reveal the pricing information closer to the launch date, we reckon the MSRP to start at $38,000 for the F-150 XL and up to $87,000 for the range-topping Platinum Plus.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.