Enter to Win This Rare 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo & $20,000 Cash!

Hold. The. Phone. Get a load of this 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo! Racing legends Bobby and Graham Rahal recently finished restoring it, and it’s looking for a home. Omaze is giving it away as part of their latest benefit campaign along with $20,000 cash!

2002 Turbo: One Rare Bird

The 2002 Turbo was BMW’s first turbocharged production car, but they didn’t exactly make them en masse. Only about 1,700 units ever rolled off the assembly line, making them one of the rarest and most sought after BMW cars in history. This giveaway from Omaze is rather incredible, considering how the last one sold by RM Sotheby’s went for $145,600.

1974 BMW 2002 Turbo: What It’s Got

The M10 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder pumps out 170 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. A manual transmission helps relay power to the rear wheels. If you are proficient with an old-school shifter, this 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo should hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds and top out at 131.

Special features include the Polaris Silver exterior paint with M-color graphics, 15-inch Alpina wheels, and LED headlights. On the inside, drivers are treated to RECARO seats, a red gauge cluster, and a dash-mounted auxiliary clock and boost gauge.

How to Enter to Win

By participating in this campaign, you benefit the K-12 school tours hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. These unique field trips energize students through hands-on experiences that turn abstract concepts into practical, real-world applications. The museum’s goal is to educate more than 25,000 children each year.

