2025 BMW Z4 M40i: Manual Gearbox, Sporty “Handschalter” Package, New Paint Colors & More

2025 BMW Z4 M40i Summary Points

The BMW Z4 M40i is finally available with a manual gearbox for the 2025 model year!

The six-speed manual is part of the “Handschalter” package, which also includes bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, staggered wheels, and black exterior trim.

Will arrive at dealerships in Q2 2024.

2025 BMW Z4 M40i Powertrain

The BMW Z4 M40i is launching with an available six-speed manual gearbox, which couldn’t have come at a better time! The Z4’s Toyota GR Supra 3.0 platform-mate got its ZF-sourced manual gearbox for the 2023 model year, and it’s high time the Z4 got a stick of its own.

The BMW Z4 M40i’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is pairable with the custom-developed six-speed manual gearbox for the first time. The standard transmission remains an eight-speed Steptronic automatic, but nothing beats a manual for purists of open-top sports cars. The engine produces 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque, all of which goes exclusively to the rear wheels.

The new Z4’s modular six-speed manual features M-specific shafts, bespoke gear sets, and an optimized shift lever to deliver that luscious mechanical shifting feel as you crash through the gates.

As you might expect from any M vehicle, the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i is standard with variable steering, M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, and an adaptive M suspension with electronic dampers.

2025 BMW Z4 M40i. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

How Fast Is a Manual BMW Z4 M40i?

An automatic Z4 M40i should hit 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds, which is pretty decent for a two-seat drop-top coupe. However, BMW said the six-speed manual takes 4.2 seconds to hit 60 mph, while the top speed remains unbothered at 155 mph.

BMW Z4 Handschalter Package

The Z4 M40i’s manual transmission is part of what BMW calls the “Handschalter” (German for “hand shift”) package.

Opting for the package adds custom-tuned front and rear springs, a reinforced front anti-roll bar, model-specific software mapping for the rear dampers, variable sport steering, an M sport differential, and a traction control system.

The Handschalter package also includes styling updates like staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M light-alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and gloss black exterior trim.

Interior Treatments & Exterior Appointments

Choosing the six-speed manual as part of the Handschalter package over the eight-speed automatic offers an extra touch of luxury. The Z4 M40i Handschalter’s cabin has five shades of genuine Vernasca leather upholstery, including cognac with black piping or a black Alcantara and Vernasca leather combo with blue stitching.

BMW offers manual-equipped Z4 M40i grades in a bespoke San Remo Green metallic paint job at no extra cost. If you prefer a different green hue, the BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green metallic may satisfy your whim for an additional $2,950.

2025 BMW Z4 M40i interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2025 BMW Z4 M40i Starting MSRP

BMW has not mentioned the 2025 Z4 M40i’s starting MSRP as of February 2024, but it did reveal that the Handschalter package is a $3,500 premium over the yet-to-be-announced base price. We reckon the starting MSRP will be around $72,000 for the M40i.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2025 BMW Z4 M40i Specifications Chart

Z4 M40i 6-speed manual Body No. of doors/seats 2 / 2 Length / Width / Height (in) 170.7 / 73.4 / 51.3 Wheelbase (in) 97.2 Track, front / rear (in) 62.8 / 62.6 Ground clearance (in) 4.7 Turning circle (ft) 36.1 Curb weight (lbs) 3,514 GVWR (lbs) 4,068 Luggage capacity (cu ft) 9.9 Engine Config. / no. cylinders / valves Inline / 6 / 24 Engine technology BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, TwinScroll turbocharger, high precision injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing Capacity (CC) 2,998 Stroke / bore (mm) 82.0 / 94.6 Compression ratio (:1) 10.2 Max output (hp @ RPM) 382 @ 5,800-6,500 Max torque (lb-ft @ RPM) 369 @ 1,800-5,000 Driving Dynamics and Safety Suspension, front Double-joint spring strut axle in lightweight aluminum-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing Suspension, rear Five-link axle in lightweight aluminum-steel construction Brakes, front Vented disc brakes, four-piston fixed calipers Brakes, rear Vented disc brakes, single-piston floating calipers Driving stability systems Standard: DSC incl. ABS and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control), ASC, CBC (Cornering Brake Control), DBC (Dynamic Brake Control), Dry Braking function, Start-Off Assistant, Active M Differential Safety equipment Standard: Airbags for driver and front passenger, side airbags for driver and front passenger, head airbags for front seat, 3-point inertia-reel belts with seat belt stopper, belt tensioner and belt force limiter, crash sensors, tire pressure display Steering EPS with Servotronic, variable sport ratios Steering ratio overall (:1) 15.1 Tires front / rear (std) 255/35 R19 96Y XL / 285/30 R20 99Y XL Rims, front / rear (in) (std) 9.0J x 19.0 / 10.0J x 20.0 Transmission Type 6-speed manual Gear ratios I :1 4.11 II :1 2.32 III :1 1.54 IV :1 1.18 V :1 1.00 VI :1 0.85 R :1 3.73 Final drive :1 3.46 Performance Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 4.2 Top speed (mph) 155

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.