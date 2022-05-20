2023 BMW 7 Series: Distinctive Styling, New Tech Features, All-Electric Model & More

The 2023 BMW 7 Series is the seventh generation of the German automaker’s flagship luxury sedan. It is also the most controversial given its newfound styling idiom, a carryover from the brand’s decent-looking iX electric SUV. The new 7 Series and its massive kidney grilles are hard to miss, but the lighting arrangements are worth a second pause. There was a time when BMW sedans straddled a fine line between polarizing and forward-thinking – we’re talking about the Bangle era of the early 1990s to 2009 – but there’s a method behind the all-new 7 Series and its mad styling.

Setting The Stage

The 2023 BMW 7 Series looks like an alien spacecraft because of two factors: trend and innovation. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a new vehicle with relocated headlights (thank the Nissan Juke and Hyundai Kona for starting this trend), but it’s nice to know the new 7 Series has adaptive LED headlights with cornering lights and a high-beam assistant. Meanwhile, the slim lighting elements on top are the daytime running lights, side markers, and turn indicators. BMW’s optional crystal headlights add genuine Swarovski crystals and 14 LED units if you fancy that sort of bling.

Meanwhile, the seventh-gen 7 Series is the first to feature an all-electric variant, marking the most innovative breakthrough since BMW’s flagship 7 Series, the E23, debuted in 1977. If you’re not in the market for an all-electric BMW limousine, the new 7 Series is also available with a turbocharged inline-six or a V8 engine for you gas lovers out there.

2023 BMW 7 Series. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2023 BMW 7 Series: Powertrain Options

With the 2023 BMW 7 Series, buyers have the freedom of choice. The entry-model 740i has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder churning out 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist system that boosts the torque output to 398 lb-ft. of torque in short bursts. Equipped with a standard rear-wheel drivetrain, the 740i scoots from zero to 60 mph in five seconds, according to BMW.

If you desire V8 power in your BMW luxury sedan, the 760i xDrive with an all-wheel drivetrain is your cup of tea. It has a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a similar 48-volt mild-hybrid assist system pumping out 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque. With all four wheels scratching the pavement via an eight-speed automatic, the 760i xDrive can rush from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60: All-Electric 7 Series

The crème of the crop is the all-electric i7 xDrive60, the most compelling reason to live with the new 7 Series and its out-of-this-world styling. It has two electric motors (one in the front and one in the back) and a 101.7 kWh high-voltage battery capable of producing 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft. of torque, launching from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. You won’t be hunting down Teslas and Lucids in your i7 xDrive60, but going with a BMW in this case has more to do with established luxury than outright power.

BMW is anticipating an EPA-estimated 300 miles of range, which is not bad for a car this size. You can replenish the batteries using an 11kW AC charger, but the electric architecture accepts up to 195 kW of DC fast charging when in a hurry.

The new BMW i7 xDrive60 comes with unlimited charging sessions at Electrify America charging stations at no extra cost. Electrify America DC charging stations offer up to 350 kW and are the most significant open network of DC chargers across the USA, and it’s part of the reason we think 300 miles of range on a full charge is pretty good. But then again, stick to the turbo-six or V8-powered 7 Series models (for now) if you plan on doing a lot of cross-country driving.

2023 BMW 7 Series interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Big Car, Huge Features

The 2023 BMW 7 Series is a bigger car than before. It’s 5.1 inches longer, 1.9 inches wider, and about two inches taller than the outgoing G11/G12 7 Series while having a slightly longer wheelbase. The growth spurt points to a roomier interior and more cargo space (up to 13.7 cubic feet and 11.4 cubic feet in the i7), but it has also given the new 7 Series a majestic presence. The monolithic surfaces make it seem the entire car is milled from a solid chunk of metal, and its quirky styling appears to hint at a load of tech underneath.

The new 7 Series is nothing short of a limousine with seats wrapped in leather and cashmere wool, four-zone automatic climate control with radiant heating, a panoramic sky lounge LED roof, and optional Executive Lounge rear seats. You can choose from three open-pore wood trims, four leather colors, and up to five colors for the optional Alcantara headliner.

Optional equipment includes the BMW Theater Screen with built-in Amazon Fire TV. The system consists of a gigantic 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen display, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround-sound audio system with in-seat subwoofers, touchscreen remote control panels on the doors, and an automatic rear shade to offer Hollywood-style streaming or gaming for passengers while on the road. Furthermore, the driver has a 12.3-inch digital display, while the front passenger can play with a 14.9-inch central touchscreen display. Both screens are under a curved glass panel powered by the latest BMW iDrive 8 software.

Advanced Safety Equipment

We expect nothing less in safety features from a new 7 Series, and BMW obliges with aplomb. It has active cruise control (with Stop & Go), steering assistant, lane control assistant, front collision warning, highway assistant with an augmented view, remote control automated parking, and a maneuvering assistant, among many others.

BMW Factory Warranty

The 2023 BMW 7 Series has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a four-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty, and three years or 36,000-miles of complimentary maintenance. It makes sense to look into an extended warranty if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help determine if a BMW extended warranty is right for you.

2023 BMW 7 Series: Pricing & Availability

BMW has opened the order books for the 2023 7 Series. The first deliveries will arrive at dealerships near the end of this year. The base 740i starts at $94,295, while the 760i xDrive is at $114,595. The all-electric i7 xDrive60 starts at $120,295. All MSRP figures are inclusive of the $995 destination charge.

Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price on a 2023 BMW 7 Series. Knowing the invoice price will ultimately help you get the best possible out-the-door price.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.

