2024 BMW X2 Debuts With Miller Combustion Cycle Powertrain, M Sport Package, Fun AirConsole Gaming & More

BMW has unveiled the 2024 X2, the second-generation model of the German automaker’s coupe-shaped mini SUV. Compared to the prior model, the 2024 BMW X2 sports a longer wheelbase, a larger body, more power under the hood, and styling that won’t make you run for cover.

The growth spurt should address the old X2’s primary faults, mainly the small cargo area and tight rear quarters. It’s over seven inches longer and has a 0.9-inch extended wheelbase, providing a roomier cabin with more second-row knee room and up to 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space in the back.

Furthermore, it has a taller and broader body to give it more on-road presence, while the sloping roofline and well-sorted styling have given it an athletic, sportier vibe.

2024 BMW X2: What’s New?

The 2024 BMW X2 marks the second-gen model of BMW’s growing family of sport activity coupes (SAC). American buyers will get two flavors of the all-new X2 with turbocharged four-cylinder engines, standard all-wheel drive (AWD), and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD).

The X2 xDrive28i has a revised 2.0-liter turbo four-pot incorporating a Miller combustion cycle with dual port fuel injection, variable camshaft timing, fully variable valve timing, and a redesigned combustion chamber. It produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. BMW claims the X2 xDrive28i could scoot to 60 mph from a dead stop in 6.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, the range-topping X2 M35i xDrive has a retuned 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with a fortified crankshaft and a redesigned lubrication system, producing a healthy 312 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. It could rush from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds while emitting a throatier exhaust growl with its M-specific exhaust system with dual exhaust tips.

2024 BMW X2. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Optimized Underpinnings

BMW tinkered with the old X2’s underpinnings to support the heftier body. The 2024 X2 adopted a similar single-joint spring strut front and a modular three-link rear axle as the old model, but everything has undergone a rethink. For instance, the hydro mount supports are now aluminum to save weight (up to 6.6 lbs.), while BMW adjusted the suspension geometry to improve handling.

Furthermore, the new X2 has front and rear anti-roll bar mounts and new lift-related front dampers for better comfort and stability. BMW’s adaptive M suspension is standard in the X2 M35i xDrive (optional in the X2 xDrive28i) and includes adjustable dampers and a sportier electric power steering. Gorgeous 19-inch bi-color wheels are standard, while the M35i gets 20-inch M alloys wrapped in all-season performance tires, thankfully of the non-run flat variety.

The BMW X2 xDrive28i has single-piston floating caliper disc brakes on all fours, while the M35i has M sport brakes with four-piston fixed calipers and 15.2-inch drilled front discs.

M Sport Package

The 2024 BMW X2 lends some relief from the automaker’s string of polarizing vehicle tailoring. It has a long hood, an upright front, and rakish A-pillars to go with its normal-sized kidney grilles. The optional M Sport Package adds a front apron with side air intakes, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and an M-specific cabin with leather, Alcantara, and an anthracite headliner to the X2 xDrive28i.

Meanwhile, the M Sport Professional Package is available for the X2 xDrive28i and M35i. It adds black mirror caps, M sport brakes with red calipers, a rear spoiler, and a dark-themed exterior to the former, while the latter gets M Sport seats, blue or red brake calipers, and optional M Compound brakes.

2024 BMW X2 interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

BMW iDrive 9

The 2024 BMW X2 has an interior and dashboard layout similar to the X1. There’s a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 10.25-inch iDrive9 center touchscreen running on the latest BMW Operating System 9 software. It features steering-mounted controls, an intelligent assistant, and a more intuitive interface with QuickSelect menus for one-touch navigation among the car’s many settings. The X2 supports over-the-air (OTA) updates to download additional features or software improvements.

In addition, iDrive9 has a subscription-based BMW Digital Premium plan that enables users to download and run apps for video streaming, music streaming, or gaming via AirConsole. Also included is an interior camera for taking pictures, recording videos, and augmenting the anti-theft and crash recorder features.

BMW Driving Assistance Professional

Optional in the all-new X2 is BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional semi-automated driving feature. It uses cameras and radar to enable hands-free driving of up to 40 mph on highways. Moreover, the system has Distance Control to maintain a safe distance and slow the vehicle down in traffic. Of course, the X2 has many standard driving aids like forward collision mitigation, automatic braking, and active blind spot detection, among others.

2024 BMW X2: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 BMW X2 is making its global debut on October 26th, 2023, at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The base prices start at $42,995 for the X2 xDrive28i and $52,395 for the range-topping X2 M35i (including the $995 destination fee). The first U.S. deliveries should begin by March 2024.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 BMW X2 Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.