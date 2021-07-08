BMW Opens New Driving Experience Program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

If you have ever dreamed of driving a BMW on a racetrack, here is your golden opportunity! BMW is now offering its signature Driving Experience program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). The BMW program in Indy will offer various activities centered around M vehicles, including BMW M racing vehicles and other core models from across the BMW product portfolio.

BMW Driving Experience Programs

M Track Experience: Originating from the brand’s Performance Centers in Thermal, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, this experience comes to the Midwest for the very first time at IMS. This experience is meant to familiarize attendees with track driving.

M Track Days: A robust track driving experience taught by BMW Performance Driving School instructors. According to BMW, attendees will be shown how to take M vehicles to their absolute limit.

M4 GT4 Experience: An immersive, full-day experience centered around the BMW M4 GT4 racecar, complete with classroom and real-world track instruction.

Test Drive Experiences: A variety of BMW vehicles will be available for test drive sessions daily during activation windows. As a bonus, test drives will include both M performance driving and xDrive off-road challenges.

How to Register

The BMW Driving Experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will begin on July 8th, 2021, and continue on select days throughout August. If you are interested in attending one of the events, you can register through BMW’s official website. The BMW Driving Experience at IMS can also accommodate an array of personalized requests, including corporate events and other team-building activities.