2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive: Turbo Powertrain, iDrive 9 Software, New Tech Features & More

German automaker BMW revealed its first properly sporting X1 crossover for United States buyers. Called the BMW X1 M35i xDrive, the brand’s littlest SUV in America has much going for it despite not having the full-bore M treatment. Fresh from a comprehensive redesign for 2023, the third-generation BMW X1 is a larger vehicle than its predecessor and has a longer wheelbase. As expected, the new-for-2024 M35i xDrive variant adds more spice to the equation.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive: What’s New?

The X1 M35i is debuting with the most potent four-cylinder engine in the brand’s modular family of gasoline powertrains. It has a high-output variant of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the standard X1 xDrive28i. Equipped with BMW’s M TwinPower Turbo technology, variable valve timing, variable camshaft timing, and updated internals, the X1 M35i has 312 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque

The standard xDrive all-wheel drivetrain with a mechanical limited-slip differential ensures an all-weather, four-wheel grip, while the stock gearbox is a seven-speed Steptronic automatic with paddle shifters and an M Sport Boost feature. The latter automatically switches the powertrain, suspension, and chassis to the sportiest setting by pulling on the left paddle shifter for one second. Moreover, the X1 M35i features near-actuator wheel slip limitation and an optimized traction control system that reacts 10 times faster to deliver surefooted handling, grip, and stability.

Despite its sporting apprehensions, the BMW X1 M35i remains a practical choice with tilting rear seats and 25.7 cubic feet of storage room with the rear seats in the upright position. Folding them down, however, reveals an impressive 46.9 cubic feet of space.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

How Fast Is The BMW X1 M35i xDrive?

BMW claims the X1 M35i can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds and reach a 130 mph top speed. But if equipped with the optional performance tires, top speed increases to 155 mph.

Adaptive Suspension & Beefy Anchors

Underpinning the X1 M35i is a steel and aluminum suspension system with the brand’s adaptive M dampers that automatically conform to road imperfections. Meanwhile, it’s the first production BMW to offer optional M compound brakes. The package includes 15.2-inch drilled discs with four-piston calipers in the front and single-piston calipers for the rear with 13-inch discs.

Athletic Styling

It’s easy to tell the M35i from a standard BMW X1. The former has double vertical bars on its trademarked front kidney grilles, a distinctive front apron, twin-stalk side mirrors, 19-inch bi-color alloy wheels (20-inch alloys are optional), a roof spoiler, a rear diffuser, and oversized quad exhaust tailpipes.

Inside are many M-branded accessories, including an M leather steering wheel and standard Sensatec and Alcantara upholstery with contrast blue stitching. The definitive equipment list includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, and four USB-C charging ports.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

BMW Operating System 9

The X1 M35i is the first to feature BMW’s new “Operating System 9” for the iDrive infotainment system (iDrive 9), promising a more intuitive user interface via touch controls or natural language. The infotainment system has a 10.7-inch curved touchscreen display with a new Quick Select functionality that enables easier access to common functions. The announcement of the Android-based iDrive 9 comes on the heels of BMW iDrive 8.5, which runs on a Linux-based architecture.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive Safety Features

BMW has equipped with X1 M35i with the latest advanced driving aids, including frontal collision warning, active blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and park distance control. In addition, the optional driving assistance package adds a lane control assistant, active cruise control, and active lane-keeping assist, among others.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Starting MSRP

The BMW X1 M35i xDrive starts at $50,895, including the $995 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.