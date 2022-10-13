2023 BMW Z4 Debuts With M Sport Package, New Paint Options & 19-Inch Wheels

The 2023 BMW Z4 is the third generation of the German automaker’s beloved roadster that debuted in 2018. BMW’s Z lineage of sports cars began with the E30-based Z1 two-seat roadster in 1989. The Z3 roadster followed after debuting in the James Bond movie Goldeneye in 1995. The Z8 remains etched in memory as Henrik Fisker’s masterpiece that pays tribute to the vintage BMW 507 roadster from the 1950s.

The modern-day Z4 epitomizes BMW’s “ultimate driving machine” doctrine. We all know the third-gen Z4 is a mechanical clone of the fifth-gen Toyota Supra, and we were among the first to make our opinions heard about this newfound partnership between top German and Japanese brands. Toyota caved in and gave the 2021 Toyota GR Supra the power rating it deserved.

2023 BMW Z4: What’s New?

As for the 2023 Z4, the M Sport Package is now standard in the base Z4 sDrive30i to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Z4. BMW supplied an updated façade that does not involve squirrel-like kidney grilles (we love cars like the M4 CSL but are still unsure about the font end). Instead, BMW gave the Z4 a horizontally-oriented grille design to make the front seem broader and more aggressive.

Moreover, the new front apron has three-section air intakes, while those groovy side intakes are not merely for show – they guide air to the curtains and reduce turbulence under the wheel arches.

BMW’s M Shadowline Lights package is now optional and includes dark inserts on the optional adaptive LED headlights. Also new are optional 19-inch M light alloy wheels in a matte black finish and a polished rim edge. Other features in the M Sport Package include a SensaTec dashboard, M sport seats, an M steering wheel, M-branded pedals, and an M footrest. Rest assured, there’s no shortage of M-branded accessories and trimmings in the 2023 BMW Z4.

2023 BMW Z4 Roadster. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

German Muscle

Under the hood of the new BMW Z4 sDrive30i is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 244 horsepower and 294 lb-ft. of torque. The gutsy four-banger shifts power to the rear wheels using an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The base Z4 comes loaded with niceties like 18-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and automatic wipers, to mention a few.

Meanwhile, the top-dog Z4 sDrive M40i has a high-strung turbocharged inline-six-cylinder with 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. of torque. The Z4 M40i comes with the Dynamic Handling Package that features an M sport differential, adaptive suspension, and bigger brakes. The generous features list includes a heated tiller, heated seats, and lumbar adjustment.

2023 BMW Z4 Roadster interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2023 BMW Z4: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 BMW Z4 will make its worldwide debut in November 2022. The first U.S. deliveries will arrive at year’s end. The base BMW Z4 sDrive M30i starts at $53,795, while the Z4 sDrive M40i begins at $66,295 (inclusive of the $995 destination fee). Three new paint colors are available: Portimao Blue Metallic, Skyscraper Gray Metallic, and Thundernight Metallic.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.