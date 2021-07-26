2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe: More Car But Same Great Rear-Wheel Drive Thrills

BMW had us worried when it shoehorned a front-wheel drivetrain in its 2-Series Gran Coupe (we’re talking about the four-door version). But we’re glad the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe (yes, a proper coupe with two doors) is sticking to its predecessor’s proven rear-wheel drive formula.

The first-gen 2 Series Coupe released in 2014 is not a bad car – far from it, actually – but the cabin is too snug for comfy driving. In a world where a new Honda Civic is the same size as a fifth-gen Accord, the 2022 BMW 2 Series addresses our primary complaint, namely the lack of room.

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe: Bigger Is Better

The growth spurt was inevitable. Depending on the configuration, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe is up to 4.3 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, and has a two-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing car. However, it remains a small car to the eyes, probably due to its one-inch lower height.

It also has wider front and rear tracks – up to 2.8 inches in the front and 2.4 inches in the back – to give it a more planted look. BMW is correct in saying the wider front and rear tracks pay dividends when attacking corners, but it also provides the car with a meaner stance. Combined with standard 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels shod in sticky performance tires, the 2022 BMW 2 Series coupe is making no qualms about its canyon-carving merits.

BMW 220i Coupe. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

How Fast Is The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe?

The base 230i Coupe RWD has a more potent 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, around seven more horses, and 37 more lb-ft. of torque than the previous 230i. It now goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 130 to 150 mph.

If you want something with more spice, the M240i xDrive will satisfy your whims. It has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six motor pumping out 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. More importantly, it has 47 more horsepower than before, enough to propel the entire thing from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 130 to 155 mph.

Both engines have an eight-speed automatic transmission with launch control and paddle shifters. Unfortunately, you can’t have a manual (boo!), but a little bird told us the hotrod M2 Coupe might arrive next year, and it’s bringing along a manual transmission (hooray!).

I don’t know about you, but the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe (specifically the M240i xDrive) brings back the glory days of the E36 M3, my favorite M3 of all time. Oh, and did you know the new 2 Series Coupe is dimensionally a bigger car than the second-gen M3?

xDrive AWD & Adaptive M Suspension

Purists may scoff at an all-wheel drive 2 Series Coupe, but BMW’s xDrive unit is a rear-biased system with an electronic multi-plate clutch and an innovative M Sport electronic rear differential. It’s a fully variable drive unit that can lock from zero to 100 percent, distributing torque from front to back. The result is better traction when you need it and superior cornering on those challenging, twisty roads. The M240i RWD will follow next year, and a 230i xDrive will also follow next year if you want all-wheel traction from the smaller 2.0-liter engine.

Meanwhile, the M240i xDrive has an adaptive M suspension with continuously adjustable valves. It’s a system that offers a relaxing ride in Comfort mode and a stiffer feel in Sport Plus. The M240i xDrive also has variable sport steering that firms or softens up according to the chosen driving mode. On the other hand, the 230i has speed-sensitive power steering and lift-related shock absorbers from the same aluminum suspension.

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

No Oversized Grille, No Problem

I’m not a fan of the new 4-Series’ gigantic nostrils (although BMW’s enlarged kidney grille has found a home in the new M4 Convertible xDrive), and I’m thankful the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe has none of that wide-maw nonsense. But then again, it has larger kidney grilles than the outgoing car, and it has a single-piece frame.

It also has vertical air flaps that open or close to offer better aerodynamics and engine cooling. The new headlights with U-shape markers are refreshing to the eyes, while the contoured taillamps have darker lenses for added style points.

Tech-Filled Interior

As expected from a modern BMW, the latest 2 Series Coupe is a showcase of bewildering technology. It has an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with iDrive7, navigation, and an intelligent personal assistant that responds to specific commands. It also has a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster, connected music (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 10-speaker audio system, and remote software updates.

But if you choose BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional package, you get a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen. In addition, Bluetooth connectivity, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and USB ports are standard equipment.

Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Warranty

All new BMWs come with a comprehensive four-year/50,000-mile warranty. If you do a lot of driving, a BMW extended warranty may be worth considering. This comprehensive guide on BMW extended warranties will provide you with more info.

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Pricing

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe will arrive at dealerships this November. The base 230i RWD starts at $37,345, while the M240i xDrive will start at under $50,000. The 230i xDrive and M240i RWD will follow in early or mid-2022. If you’re shopping for a new BMW, we trust Rydeshopper in helping you find the best deal. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

BMW 220i Coupe Gallery

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.

