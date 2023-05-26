2024 BMW 5 Series Revealed: All-Electric i5, Fun AirConsole Gaming, Eye-Activated Lane Changing & More

German automaker BMW has debuted its all-new 5 Series sport-luxury sedan, now entering its eighth generation with a host of nifty innovations and an all-electric i5. The exterior of the 2024 BMW 5 Series may resemble the outgoing model, but the new car is 3.4 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider, and about 1.4 inches taller while having a 0.8-inch longer wheelbase and wider tracks.

BMW has sold upwards of 10 million units of the 5 Series globally since debuting in 1972. Adding two all-electric variants, a sprinkling of new technology, and potent gasoline engines will make it more popular than ever before.

2024 BMW 5 Series: What’s New?

We’re thankful the 2024 BMW 5 Series hasn’t inherited the ridiculously huge kidney grilles of its X7, iX, and 7 Series stablemates. Instead, it has the classic 5 Series proportions of a long hood, an upright front grille, pronounced shoulder lines, steeply-raked A-pillars, and a sloping roof. And despite introducing an all-electric i5, BMW hasn’t abandoned gasoline fans, offering a slew of more potent turbocharged powerplants and a hybrid 540i.

The base 530i and 530i xDrive have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, better numbers than the outgoing 530i. BMW claims zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds with rear-wheel drive, while the AWD model does the same in 5.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, the 540i xDrive has standard all-wheel drive and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It also has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six gasoline engine with 375 horsepower (40 more horses than before) and 384 lb-ft. of torque. Moreover, the system can boost the torque output to 398 lb-ft. as needed, enabling it to scoot from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

2024 BMW 5 Series. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

BMW i5: The Electric 5 Series

The headline act of the all-new 5 Series show is the i5. The base i5 eDrive40 has a single, rear-mounted electric motor with 335 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. The system can boost the torque output to 317 lb-ft. momentarily in Sport Boost or when activating Launch Mode. And if you do, the i5 eDrive40 could rush to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and achieve a 120 mph top speed.

However, the attention-grabber is the i5 M60 with twin electric motors, all-wheel drive, 590 horsepower, and 549 lb-ft. of torque (605 lb-ft. when engaging Launch Control or M Sport Boost). It goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and has a 143 mph top speed (130 mph with all-season tires).

Both the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 have an 84.3 kWh battery that promises 295 and 296 miles of range. There’s a standard 11 kW Level-2 AC charger to replenish the juice, but the i5 accepts up to 205 kW of DC fast-charging to recharge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Furthermore, the i5 has a clever pump to heat or cool the interior and the battery thermal management system without using too much electricity.

Athletic Underpinnings

The 2024 BMW 5 Series retains its sport-luxury DNA; nothing got lost in the transition from gasoline to electric. It has a nearly 50:50 weight distribution and a lightweight architecture suspended by double wishbones in the front and a five-link axle in the rear. All 2024 5 Series variants have electromechanical sport power steering with variable ratios and customizable settings.

The range-topping BMW i5 M60 xDrive receives an adaptive M suspension with electronic stroke-dependent dampers, rear-wheel steering, active roll stabilization, and active roll comfort for better handling and a smoother ride. In addition, all 5 Series cars have near-actuator wheel-slip limitation to deliver more traction.

2024 BMW 5 Series interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Gaming-Ready Interior

The outside may look familiar, but the 2024 BMW 5 Series has a redesigned interior with an all-digital BMW Curved Display, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by the latest BMW Operating System 8.5. The new OS enables natural language and touchscreen operation, but you can also choose menus using the iDrive controller or by pressing buttons on the steering wheel.

However, the most wild feature is the built-in AirConsole gaming system in the BMW i5. Both the driver and front passenger can join the fun using their smartphones as game controllers, and the expanding library of available games includes Go Kart Go, Overcooked, Music Guess, and more. Of course, we’ve seen this before, but we never thought BMW’s fun side would unravel in the 2024 5 Series.

Speaking of the cabin, the new 5 Series has a leather-free interior with perforated Veganza faux leather and premium Alcantara. Meanwhile, cowhide fanatics can specify an extended Merino leather upholstery in multiple colorways.

Active Lane Change With Eye Activation

The 2024 BMW 5 Series has the usual array of cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors, an updated software stack, and a 5G cloud connection to power its many driver assistance systems. Even the base 530i has front collision mitigation with left turn warning, lane keeping assist, speed limit info, cross traffic warning, and exit warning, to name a few.

Noteworthy is the optional Driving Assistance Professional package that includes a highway assistant that unlocks hands-free driving up to speeds of 85 mph and an active lane change feature that works by eye activation. For example, when the car suggests a lane change, the driver could look in the left or right mirrors to initiate the lane-changing maneuver. However, instead of activating the left or right turn signals, the new 5 Series can change lanes by reading your eye motions.

It’s an awe-inspiring yet somewhat disconcerting feature, and we can’t wait to try it.

2024 BMW 5 Series: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 BMW 5 Series will arrive in October 2023. The first U.S. deliveries will commence near the end of 2023, but the 540i xDrive variant will arrive in early or mid-2024. The base prices start at $58,895 for the 530i, $61,195 for the 530i xDrive, and $65,895 for the 540i xDrive.

The all-electric i5 eDrive40 starts at $67,785, and the i5 M60 xDrive has an $85,095 MSRP. All the price figures include the $995 destination charge.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.