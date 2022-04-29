2023 BMW X7 Review: Updated Styling, Luxurious Interior & High-Performance Alpina XB7

The 2023 BMW X7 is not only the German automaker’s biggest and most expensive SUV; it’s also the boldest. With an extensively redesigned front fascia similar to the seventh-gen 7 Series flagship sedan, the new X7 is the most aggressive-looking BMW SUV yet. Despite its high-tech façade, the new X7 remains part of the first-gen variant unveiled in 2019.

If the X7’s new face is not convincing enough, then its lineup of turbocharged six and V8 hybrid engines should seal the deal. The BMW X7 remains a sterling choice for a luxury SUV if you find the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Range Rover, or Jeep Grand Wagoneer too mainstream for your discerning tastes.

2023 BMW X7: What’s New?

The facelifted BMW X7 has ridden the bandwagon of new vehicles with relocated headlights. We’re still acclimatizing our eyes to BMW’s massive kidney grilles, but the design looks better sorted for a large, seven-seat family SUV like the new X7. In addition, BMW has illuminated the X7’s kidney grilles with “cascade lighting” effects to add a touch of class or garishness, depending on who you ask. Thankfully, you can manually turn those grille lights off via the iDrive menu.

Also new for the 2023 BMW X7 is an updated slew of powertrains. The X7 xDrive40i has the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder as the outgoing variant. But instead of pumping out 335 horsepower and 331 lb-ft. of torque, the blown inline-six is now churning out 375 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque, forty more horses, and 67 more lb-ft. of torque than before. According to BMW, the X7 xDrive40i goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, the X7 M60i xDrive has a revised 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a new cross-bank exhaust manifold, a reinforced crankshaft drive, a new oil pump, bank-symmetrical turbochargers, and an external oil cooler to improve efficiency alongside the 48V mild-hybrid system. The new V8 still pumps out the same 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque as the outgoing X7 M50i, and BMW claims zero to 60 mph is a scant 4.5 seconds.

Finally, the 2023 BMW X7 has optional 23-inch light-alloy wheels, the first time BMW has offered alloys bigger than 22 inches. The X7 xDrive40i has standard 21-inch wheels, while the M60i has 22-inch M alloy wheels.

Luxurious Interior

The 2023 BMW X7 may have the gravitas of a muscle car with its potent engines, but it remains a luxury SUV to the core. The driver and front passenger get standard electric multi-contour seats with memory functions and lumbar support, covered in sustainable Sensafin vegan material that feels like natural cowhide. The higher-end M60i xDrive has premium Merino leather upholstery in black, white, brown, or two-tone white and gray. In addition, the reconfigured cabin has a new center console and an ambient light bar in the front passenger area.

Debuting is BMW’s new curved display with intuitive touch, voice, and gesture controls. The system comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch center touchscreen under a single glass panel angled toward the driver’s line of sight. The latest iDrive 8 powers the system and features an optional augmented view navigation system in the BMW Live Cockpit Professional package. The X7 also offers blazing-fast 5G connectivity and a Digital Key to control vehicle functions remotely using a smartphone.

2023 BMW X7 xDrive 40i interior layout. Photo:

Standard Safety Features

The 2023 BMW X7 is brimming with advanced driving aids. The list includes forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, active cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, route/traffic light monitoring, trailer assistant, and a parking assistant with a remote theft recorder.

New Alpina XB7

If you haven’t heard, BMW acquired Buchloe-based performance tuner Alpina in March 2022, so it’s not surprising that BMW is introducing an Alpina XB7 variant of its redesigned X7. The automaker claims a re-tuned twin-turbo hybrid V8 is in the offering with up to 630 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque, with a zero to 60 mph time of four seconds and a 180 mph top speed. BMW has yet to finalize the specs, but we expect nothing less from a BMW with an Alpina badge.

All variants of the 2023 BMW X7 (including the Alpina XB7) have an updated eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox. The transmission now has a Sprint function that enables it to rapidly select the lowest usable gear after pulling the left shift paddle for one second.

BMW Warranty

The 2023 BMW X7 has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a four-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty, and three years or 36,000-miles of complimentary maintenance. It makes sense to look into an extended warranty if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help determine if a BMW extended warranty is right for you.

2023 BMW X7: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 BMW X7 has base prices of $78,845 for the xDrive40i and $104,095 for the M60i xDrive, with the first deliveries arriving in summer 2022. Prices are inclusive of the $995 destination fee. BMW has yet to release the MSRP for the range-topping Alpina XB7, but we reckon base prices to linger around $145,000 when it arrives in early or mid-2023.

With new vehicles like the 2023 BMW X7, it’s easy for the starting MSRP to quickly jump as you add options and packages. Our free and easy search tools* narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing, regardless of trim level. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission when you use this link.